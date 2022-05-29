Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Reveal Big Secret They’ve Been Keeping

“T

“The Bachelorette” star Becca Kufrin is hoping that the third time is a charm when it comes to finding love within “Bachelor Nation.” Kufrin shared big news on May 29 via her Instagram page and both fans and “Bachelor Nation” veterans are going wild over the news.

Kufrin thought she found love on Arie Luyendyk’s season of “The Bachelor,” but that fell apart soon after filming when he decided he couldn’t let go of runner-up Lauren Burnham. Kufrin then led her own season of “The Bachelorette,” and got engaged to her final rose recipient, Garrett Yrigoyen. For a while, it looked as if they would go the distance. However, as People detailed, they split in the fall of 2020. Soon after that, Kufrin surprised many people by going on “Bachelor in Paradise” during the 2021 season. Now, it looks as if that was just what she needed. She connected with Thomas Jacobs while there, and she huge news about their relationship.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kufrin Surprised Everybody With the Details

“The Bachelorette” star’s Instagram post teased some rather unexpected details wrapped within an announcement many fans were expecting soon. “In the ultimate plot twist…HE SAID YES!” Kufrin wrote. Achieving a first for “The Bachelorette” franchise, Kufrin turned the tables and proposed to Jacobs, rather than wait for him to take that big step.

Kufrin dropped another bombshell in her engagement announcement. “We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops!” she teased. “The Bachelorette” star added, “I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day.”

She included an array of photographs from when she proposed to Jacobs. “I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back,” her caption concluded. Kufrin had everything arranged for the moment where she proposed. She had champagne there as well as a photographer, and the couple’s dogs were included too.

Jacobs Teased Kufrin Keeps Him on His Toes

Thomas did not waste any time revealing the engagement news on his Instagram page once Kufrin had gone public with it. “The ultimate UNO reverse card / power move,” he teased of Kufrin’s proposal. “You keeping me on my toes for a lifetime has a great ring to it. Cheers to forever Boops,” he concluded.

The reaction to Kufrin and Jacobs’ engagement was immediate and enormous. “Whaaaaa CONGRATULATIONS gf!!! So happy for you guys!!” former “Bachelorette” JoJo Fletcher commented. “Let’s go!!!!” wrote “Bachelor” Ben Higgins. “SHUT THE FRONT DOOR NO WAY!!! go mom and dad!!” teased Abigail Heringer, who also found love during season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

On Jacobs’ engagement announcement post, Becca Tilley commented, “I LOVE THIS SO MUCH!!!!! Y’all are the best of the best! Congratulations!!!!!!!” Former “Bachelor” Nick Viall teased, “Congrats to the both of you! One of my favorite redemption arcs!” Thomas was dubbed a “villain” during Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” before heading to “Bachelor in Paradise.” Jacobs indeed redeemed himself, and he found the love of his life in the process. Fans are thrilled for Kufrin and Jacobs and will be anxious to learn more about their engagement and eventual wedding.