Why Did Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Split?

Becca Kufrin got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen on the finale of her season of “The Bachelorette,” but the two ended up splitting up before taking their relationship to the next level.

Kufrin and Yrigoyen were together for two years, but they ultimately decided to go their separate ways. Kufrin confirmed the split during an episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” she said.

Becca is set to make her debut on the new season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” where she will try to find love on reality television once more. As previously reported by Heavy, she is the first star of “The Bachelorette” to go on “Paradise” after filming her season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Think Kufrin & Yrigoyen Split Due to Differences in Fundamental Beliefs

Kufrin and Yrigoyen split after he shared a Blue Lives Matter post amongst the uptick in support and protests surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“With so many friends and family in law enforcement I couldn’t sit back and not support them and the hundreds of thousands of men and women of all races that represent this Thin Blue Line as well,” he wrote. “It’s important for me to recognize the ones who stand in the gap and put their lives on the line each and every single day for humans of different race and ethnicity, including those who hate them. The Thin Blue Line represents each officer protecting protestors, properties, and businesses while being threatened, attacked, shot, shot at, hit with vehicles, and other forms of brutality. There have been over 300 injured, shot, or killed in just one week. They are suffering the consequences over an act they didn’t commit,” Yrigoyen’s Instagram post read, in part.

Kufrin discussed the post on “Bachelor Happy Hour” along with her co-host Rachel Lindsay. According to ET, Kufrin admitted that the post was “tone-deaf,” but defended her then-fiance.

“Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and, to his core, I believe that he is a good person. I don’t align with and I don’t agree with [his post],” she said.

Despite the fact that some fans were convinced that Kufrin and Yrigoyen’s split was a result of their different beliefs — specifically when it comes to politics — Kufrin denied this when she talked about her split on “Bachelor Happy Hour” in 2020.

“Garrett and I came to this decision after many conversations. It wasn’t just something we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers. It’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now,” she said.

Yrigoyen Is Dating Again & Kufrin Is Still Looking for Love

Yrigoyen has moved on from his relationship with Kufrin and has been dating Alex Farrar since late 2020, according to Us Weekly. Farrar is a certified yoga instructor, according to her Instagram account.

Farrar grew up in San Diego, California. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in health, science and technology from The University of Arizona, according to her website.

Yrigoyen and Farrar are fairly active on social media and aren’t shy when it comes to sharing photos of themselves together.

As far as Kufrin goes, she has not had a public relationship since she split from Yrigoyen. Rumor has it she hooks up with someone previously pegged as a villain on “The Bachelorette.” Will Kufrin find love in Mexico? Tune into “Bachelor in Paradise” on ABC to find out.

READ NEXT: Becca Kufrin Makes ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ History