Did Becca Kufrin Throw Some Shade at Garrett Yrigoyen on Instagram?

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen haven’t talked much about the specifics of their recent split, but there have been some subtle digs on social media. The latest came from Kufrin when she was asked on Instagram when she plans on starting to date again.

“I will start dating preferably when restaurants start opening up again, and when I find somebody who is not offended if I keep my last name,” Kufrin said.

With Kufrin relatively fresh out of a long-term relationship that was so close to becoming a marriage, it’s hard to imagine her comment about changing her last name being about anyone other than Yrigoyen. In a later question, Kufrin was asked how to avoid seeing social media posts from an ex.

“So there’s this really awesome tool on Instagram, it’s called the unfollow button and it’s going to be your best friend,” Kufrin said.

Kufrin, 30, was the lead of season 14 of The Bachelorette and chose Yrigoyen in the finale. After two years of being engaged, Kufrin confirmed their split in September 2020 on an episode of Bachelor Happy Hour.

“Garrett and I came to this decision after many conversations,” Kufrin said. “It wasn’t just something we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers. It’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”

Garrett Yrigoyen Didn’t Take Long to Find a New Relationship

About two months after Kufrin broke the news of their split, Yrigoyen posted a photo with the new woman in his life, Alex Farrar. Kufrin shared a post shortly thereafter that read, “Be mindful of how you react to people when you feel disrespected.”

The less-than-cordial break up wasn’t too surprising after 2020 revealed some deeply opposite political perspectives between the couple. In June, when mass protests of racial inequality happened nationwide, Yrigoyen posted on Instagram in support of police and said “we can’t judge all cops by the actions of a few bad ones.”

Kufrin, who was still engaged to Yrigoyen at the time, described the post as “tone-deaf” on Bachelor Happy Hour.

“Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and, to his core, I believe that he is a good person,” Kufrin said. “I don’t align with and I don’t agree with it.”

In October, Yrigoyen seemed to throw shade of his own at Kufrin in a post about voting.

“Most people don’t like conflict and get pressured through family, friends, & relationships to vote a certain way,” Yrigoyen wrote in part of the caption. “They think if they don’t vote the same way that they will be hated or a relationship will fall apart. In a lot of instances they do, because it’s the nature of the beast when small minded people don’t understand that there is a lot more to life than politics.”

Some Fans Think Becca Kufrin Should Date Blake Horstmann

Blake Horstmann was a finalist on Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, but he was turned away when she chose Yrigoyen instead. With Horstmann single and Kufrin now newly single, many fans are rooting for a reunion two years later — especially after Horstmann admitted he’s recently been in contact with Kufrin.

“We’ve chatted a little bit. I told her I support her, and I hope she’s doing well and everything, but it’s just a friendship,” Horstmann said on the Almost Famous podcast. “We have a good relationship. I think, for the most part, we’ve been friendly the whole time since even the finale. There’s never been any kind of weirdness between us.”

It seems a Horstmann-Kufrin relationship isn’t going to happen any time soon.

