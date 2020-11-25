Are Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen Still Together? Why Did They Break Up?

Former Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin will make an appearance on the newest episode of The Bachelorette. Kufrin and past contestant Sydney Lotuaco get to meet some of the guys on Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette.

Kufrin had her pick of guys when she starred in season 14 of The Bachelorette. Kufrin gave her final rose to Garrett Yrigoyen, and Yrigoyen proposed. The two were engaged for over two years, but the relationship didn’t last.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram to share the news that they had broke off their engagement in early September. “All that we will share is that we still have nothing but love and respect for one another even though we’ve decided to go down our own separate paths,” Kufrin wrote as the caption. “While we’ve arrived at this point, it doesn’t diminish the countless, amazing memories made together. We hope that everyone can allow us grace, respect and the time to heal our hearts as we navigate this next chapter in our lives.”

Kufrin & Yrigoyen Disagreed Politically

Shortly after Yrigoyen became a more prominent contestant, former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey took to Twitter to share some past history of Yrigoyen. Spivey tweeted a series of offensive photos that Yrigoyen had “liked” on Instagram. Some of these included making fun of boys who wear makeup, Caitlyn Jenner’s transition, and the Parkland shooting survivors, among other topics.

One week after the likes went public, Yrigoyen deleted his old Instagram account and created a new one. In a lengthy caption, Yrigoyen apologized for his behavior writing, “I sincerely apologize and am sorry for any hurt, damage, or offense I may have caused,” as reported by Glamour.

Two years later during the Black Lives Matter movement in June, Yrigoyen posted a controversial Instagram photo supporting The Thin Blue Line movement, which supports police officers. Yrigoyen wrote in a lengthy caption, “The Thin Blue Line represents each officer protecting protestors, properties, and businesses while being threatened, attacked, shot, shot at, hit with vehicles, and other forms of brutality.”

Yrigoyen immediately received backlash for not supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Shortly after posting it, Kufrin discussed it with former Bachelorette and co-host to her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast Rachel Lindsay.

“Garret is my fiancé and I love him and, to his core, I believe that he is a good person,” she said, according to ET. “I don’t align with and I don’t agree with [his post].” Lindsay has vocalized her disagreement with his post and disdain for Yrigoyen.

She continued, saying, “I don’t think that was the time or the place or the right sentiment… we’re struggling too right now. There’s a lot going on and now I’m struggling with this… There is still a lot of growth and changing of mindsets I would like to see take place.”

Yrigoyen Is Dating Someone New

Less than two months after announcing the broken engagement, Yrigoyen made his new relationship Instagram official. Yrigoyen has began dating Alex Farrar, a yoga and wellness instructor.

Yrigoyen posted a photo with his new girlfriend at a pumpkin patch and wrote, “Happy Halloween. Picked up a special pumpkin at the patch.” Farrar also posted a selfie of the two of them with the caption, “when unexpected surprises make your life better.”

Since then, both individuals have been active posting their new relationship. Farrar posted a selfie of the two of them along with a detailed story. Farrar explained how her team hosted a yoga retreat but a winter storm hit and snowed them all in. “A phone call later and without hesitation he was on his way up to help,” she wrote. “(naturally) we made a mini vacation out of it and stayed a few extra days to adventure.”

READ NEXT: Tayshia Adams’ Cheating Scandal on The Bachelorette: What We Know