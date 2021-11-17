Becca Kufrin Reacts to Katie Thurston’s ‘Messy’ Post About Thomas Jacobs

Things are getting messy in Bachelor Nation.

Former “Bachelorette” star Becca Kufrin reacted to Katie Thurston’s “12 Days of Messy” social media stunt, and she did it in the best way she knows how – by unfollowing her on Instagram.

A Reddit thread devoted to the drama showed a screenshot of Becca’s Instagram followings and the message “No users found” when Katie’s name was typed into the search box.

Here’s what went down between “The Bachelorette” stars and what fans are saying about it.

Katie Dissed Becca’s ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Boyfriend Thomas Jacobs

On Katie’s season of “The Bachelorette,” her suitor Thomas Jacobs was portrayed as a villain. Katie got wind that Thomas had been considering the possibility that he could score a role as “The Bachelor” on the ABC dating franchise if he made it far enough in her season, so she famously sent him packing — after calling him up during a rose ceremony, not to give him a rose but to tell him that his “Bachelor” “audition” was over.

Thomas went on to find love with Becca on “Bachelor in Paradise” after viewers saw a new side to him. Many fans think he was given a bad edit on “The Bachelorette.”

But in her “12 Days of Messy” posts shared on her Instagram highlights, Katie rehashed Thomas’ bad boy reputation. Thomas was the target of some Instagram shade on Katie’s 4th day of assigned theme songs from Taylor Swift’s buzzy new “Red (Taylor’s version)” album.

Katie’s matched Thomas with the song “I Knew You Were Trouble,” and Becca unfollowed her soon after.

Fans Called Katie ‘Immature’ For Her Messy Posts

It didn’t take long for “Bachelor Nation” fans to hit social media to react to how Katie has now alienated a fellow “Bachelorette“ star.

“I don’t blame her,” one Redditor wrote of Becca. “Katie did not have to embarrass Thomas like that, this isn’t high school. …I think it’s time Katie moves on from these men from her and start focusing on herself and her issues.”

“Talk about creating an environment around you that’s so toxic that other Bachelorettes want nothing to do with you,” another wrote.

“I would have unfollowed her too,” a third fan agreed. “Thomas had a brutally bad edit and Katie haven’t once acknowledged that in anyway OR sympathized with him…. She could have given him that instead of reverting his image back to what the producers wanted us to think.”

“She didn’t have to come for Thomas,” another added. “She dragged Thomas enough. This twelve days of messy is so cringe.”

Others wrote that Katie’s tirade is “disrespectful” and “weird,” and they slammed her for not moving on from her season of the ABC dating show.

Katie – who kicked off her 12 days of shade with a post dedicated to ex Blake Moynes (T-Swift’s “We Are Never Getting Back Together”) — has said that the whole thing is just a joke.

“This is all in good fun and a celebration of @taylorswift,” she wrote, per Us Weekly. But then she added, “It’s only gonna get more chaotic.”

