Here’s What’s Going on With Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs have officially been dating for six months. The two shared posts to their Instagram Stories to mark their anniversary, and they seem to be doing really great since meeting and falling for each other on the last season of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

The two spent their first Thanksgiving together in November 2021, with Becca taking Thomas to Minnesota to celebrate with her family. “I was able to bring @thomasajacobs home to meet the most important people in my life and show him all of the special Minnesotan places that made me who I am today. Thank you Tommy, for soaking it all in and appreciating the little things. Next time we will get you some snow,” Becca captioned an Instagram post.

The couple then picked out a Christmas tree together, and Becca called Thomas her “one” during the outing. As they prepare for their first Christmas as a couple, many fans are wondering what will be next for these two.

Here’s what you need to know:

Becca Said That Thomas Won’t Move to LA

Becca and Thomas split their time between Los Angeles and San Diego, but don’t seem any closer to figuring out if and when they will move in together. Becca purchased a home in North Hollywood back in September, according to Realtor.com. Meanwhile, Thomas works as a Real Estate agent in San Diego, and doesn’t seem to want to move to Los Angeles.

In an Instagram post uploaded on December 14, 2021, Kufrin captioned a pic of her main man. “Getting hints of tall, dark and handsome with a bold taste of my future,” she wrote along with a photo of Thomas sipping wine.

“Nothing in this world I wouldn’t do for you,” Thomas commented on the photo. And Becca’s response seemed very telling. “Except move to LA,” she wrote, adding the crying with laughter emoji. Clearly, the two are already thinking about moving in together, but that he doesn’t really want to leave San Diego. However, since Becca literally just purchased a home, she may not be in a rush to sell it — or to move out.

It seems like they’re still having fun and joking around, and that the decision to move isn’t that serious.

Becca & Thomas Will Be Spending Christmas in Minnesota

Becca and Thomas will be spending Christmas together, and plan on traveling back to Minnesota for the holiday. They also plan on staying in Minnesota through New Year’s.

“Between decorating trees in both San Diego and Los Angeles, we have the Jolly Jacobs Jamboree, an annual holiday party, before heading back to the land of the Kufrins for a white Christmas and happy new year,” Becca told Bachelor Nation in early December.

“We actually get to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas with both families! The goal is to only be ‘food pregnant’ after all the eating and celebrating; however, you never know after getting to spend extra time with the nieces and nephews,” Thomas added.

The two also said that gift giving will happen, but that they want to really focus on traveling and making new memories together. As for starting any holiday traditions, Becca said that she wants to cozy up by the fire and watch “every Hallmark movie in existence.”

