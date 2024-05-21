Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Share Big Family News

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs have officially moved into their new home. Less than one year after welcoming their first child together, the couple, who met on “Bachelor in Paradise,” is settling into their new digs.

“It has always been a dream of mine to raise a family in an original craftsman home. Pinching myself that we get to do exactly that. Home sweet home,” Jacobs captioned an Instagram post on May 19.

He included one photo of the family sitting on the front stoop, Kufrin holding baby Benny in her arms and Jacobs with a bottle of champagne. He also included a video of Kufrin walking into the home holding Benny while saying, “home sweet home.”

Fans Reacted to the News & Congratulated the Couple

Those who have followed Jacobs and Kufrin know that they had been renovating a fixer upper prior to purchasing their new home. Now, fans are thrilled for them to lay down some serious roots in the southern California area.

“Congratulations! What a gorgeous home. Pretty please keep the wood unpainted,” one person commented on Jacobs’ new home post.

“Congratulations!!! Craftsman are my absolute fave…they have so much beauty & character. It’s sad to see so many torn down in LA to be replaced by these ugly boxy looking apartments,” someone else added.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!! What a beautiful home to raise your family!!!! So many memories ahead,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“May you both make beautiful memories with your family in your new home and congratulations,” a fourth comment read.

Meanwhile, some friends of Kufrin and Jacobs are already planning on a visit — or more. Their “Paradise” pals Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin might be thinking of an extended stay in the new Jacobs-Kufrin abode.

“Mari and I can’t wait to move into the guest house,” Braasch joked.

Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Welcomed Baby Benny in 2023

After meeting on “Bachelor in Paradise,” Jacobs and Kufrin actually broke things off before leaving Mexico. They rekindled their romance once they got home and have been together ever since.

In April 2023, they announced that they were expecting.

“Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back – mom & dad,” they captioned a joint Instagram post at the time.

Five months later, Benny was born.

“Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin cracked our hearts wide open on September 21, 2023. No amount of words can begin to capture the amount of love and awe we have over this tiny man. We are forever changed with this one’s abundance and can’t believe we are parents to this gift,” Kufrin captioned a post, announcing her son’s birth.

“Benson, Benny for short, is after the town where my father was born and raised. Lee is for Thomas’s father who sacrifices so much for this country and others. And Jacobs Kufrin is pretty self explanatory but we wanted both parts of us to make this little one whole,” she explained before adding, “Now we’re off to go cry again over how much we love him.”

In October 2023, Jacobs and Kufrin officially became husband and wife.

