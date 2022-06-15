Becca Kufrin Reveals the Surprising Person Who Inspired Her to Propose

“The Bachelorette” star Becca Kufrin recently took the lead when it came to elevating her romance with Thomas Jacobs to the next level. Kufrin proposed to her “Bachelor in Paradise” beau, and he said yes. Now, she has shared some interesting tidbits about how she was inspired to pop the question and why she decided to do it when she did.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kufrin Was Confident As She Prepared to Propose

In a chat with E! Online, Kufrin noted she and Jacobs “knew we wanted to eventually get married and spend our lives together.” Ahead of their engagement, however, “he obviously just thought he was going to be the one to do it. No questions asked.” Kufrin decided she wanted to change things up though. As she was about to finish “The Bachelor: Live on Stage” tour, she started planning a proposal. She explained, “I just want him to know how committed I am.” After several weeks of planning, she popped the question to him in mid-May.

“The Bachelorette” star had some butterfly flutters heading into the big moment, but she also was “confident because I knew he would say yes, he’s not the type of guy to feel emasculated.” Kufrin successfully pulled off her plan, and she felt “this was the first one that really felt like my own and just so special for us and for the relationship.” While Kufrin got engaged to Arie Luyendyk, Jr. on “The Bachelor” as well as Garrett Yrigoyen on “The Bachelorette,” this one was under her control and away from reality television cameras. “It was just the most intimate moment,” she shared.

The Origin of the Proposal Idea Is Surprising

What Kufrin’s fans likely never considered was that there was someone else who inspired her to take the reins on this. It just so happens, Judge Judy Sheindlin proposed to her husband decades ago, rather than the other way around. As she told DuJour, she had been in a relationship with criminal-defense lawyer Jerry Sheindlin for a while, but he wouldn’t commit to getting married. So, she took charge. She pulled out a date book and “I did propose to him,” she stated. “I said to him, ‘Where is this relationship going?’” Jerry, however, was resistant despite being cornered. “And he tried to weasel out of it, with his, ‘Well, you know, why do we have to get married?’ Whatever. He finally capitulated. I told him to pick a date. He picked Flag Day.”

That proposal may not have been quite what Kufrin envisioned for her big moment with Jacobs, but she did tell E! News she had been inspired by it. “I hope that other people can now feel empowered and say it’s okay to bend the rules and go outside of the norm and feel confident about it,” Kufrin explained. “I hope, if anything, other women can see this and be like, ‘You know what, screw the norm.’ I’m gonna rock the boat and do it my way if that’s what feels right.’” Kufrin and Jacobs also plan to buck tradition by both changing their last names, instead of just her, and “The Bachelorette” fans may see the couple develop new traditions as their plans progress as well.