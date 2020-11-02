Becca Kufrin Responds as Ex-Fiancé Announces New Relationship

Two months after it was announced he split from former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen seems to have a new woman in his life. While Kufrin has not directly commented on the news, she seems to have responded with a post about reacting after being disrespected.

On Sunday, Kufrin shared a quote from We the Urban in her Instagram Stories, which read “Be mindful of how you react to people when you feel disrespected.” She captioned the post “Sunday lesson.”

While she did not name Yrigoyen, her “lesson” comes shortly after he shared two pictures on Instagram with Yoga Instructor Alex Farrar. “Happy Halloween,” he wrote, adding “Picked up a special pumpkin at the patch.”

Kufrin and Yrigoyen got engaged after meeting on season 14 of The Bachelorette. They were together for two years. Kufrin shared that the couple decided to break up in September after months of speculation on their relationship status. She wrote:

“With a heavy heart, Garrett and I have come to the loving conclusion to end our engagement. All that we will share is that we still have nothing but love and respect for one another even though we’ve decided to go down our own separate paths. While we’ve arrived at this point, it doesn’t diminish the countless, amazing memories made together. We hope that everyone can allow us grace, respect and the time to heal our hearts as we navigate this next chapter in our lives.”

Politics May Have Been a Factor in Their Breakup

Yrigoyen recently shared a post about voting which hinted that politics may have played a part in their relationship’s end. Alongside photos of him wearing a plastic mask and “I Voted” sticker, he wrote:

“VOTED. I read yesterday that there are nearly 15 million hunters in the US and roughly 30% don’t vote. I think a large percentage of people are scared to vote because the nastiness of the political climate. Most people don’t like conflict and get pressured through family, friends, & relationships to vote a certain way. They think if they don’t vote the same way that they will be hated or a relationship will fall apart. In a lot of instances they do, because it’s the nature of the beast when small minded people don’t understand that there is a lot more to life than politics (but it is an important part ). Regardless, just vote, think for yourself, don’t worry about what others might think of you because of who you choose, it’s your right to do so, and you also don’t need to tell them a damn thing! The right people in your life will stick around no matter which direction you go! #yourvotematters”

In June, Yrigoyen sparked controversy with his Instagram post in support of the “Thin Blue Line” amidst the Black Lives Matter movement. He wrote in part, “The Thin Blue Line represents each officer protecting protestors, properties, and businesses while being threatened, attacked, shot, shot at, hit with vehicles, and other forms of brutality.” He added, “We can’t judge an entire group of people by the actions of a few.”

At the time, Kufrin discussed the post with Bachelor Happy Hour co-host Rachel Lindsay. “Garret is my fiancé and I love him and, to his core, I believe that he is a good person,” she said, according to ET. “I don’t align with and I don’t agree with [his post].”

She continued, saying, “I don’t think that was the time or the place or the right sentiment… we’re struggling too right now,” Kufrin added. “There’s a lot going on and now I’m struggling with this… There is still a lot of growth and changing of mindsets I would like to see take place.”

Kufrin has been vocal about her support of Vice President Joe Biden’s bid for the Oval Office on her social media accounts. Though, when someone commented, “Now I know the real reason he left and don’t blame him. He could do so much better with a level headed woman,” she retorted, “it’s a shame this is the sentiment that people resort to.”

Yrigoyen Seemingly Confirmed Their Relationship Status in the Comments

While the post itself does not touch on Yrigoyen and Farrar’s relationship status, he seems to confirm it in the comments.

“I’m impressed by the girl, but not the pumpkin. I feel like you could have done way better…” wrote his friend, Cody Kriser. “Also, does she know what she’s getting herself into?”

Yrigoyen jokingly responded, “hahah she hasn’t met you guys yet, so no,” to which Kiser wrote, “she might realize she could have done better too…”

After Yrigoyen writes, “haha d*** you, you’re right though,” Farrar chimed in with, “bring it on.”

