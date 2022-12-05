Becca Kufrin Shares Details About Upcoming Wedding to Thomas Jacobs: ‘We Might Elope’

Former “Bachelorette” Becca Kufrin revealed details about her upcoming nuptials with fiance Thomas Jacobs in a December 3 interview with E! News. Kufrin, who was first introduced to fans on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of “The Bachelor,” shared that the special day will “not be traditional by any means” and even hinted that she and Jacobs might elope.

Becca and Thomas Might Elope

Kufrin met Jacobs on season seven of “Bachelor in Paradise” in the summer of 2021. The two formed a connection later on in the season after Jacobs ended his paradise romance with Tammy Ly and Kufrin’s brief romance with Aaron Clancy had fizzled.

Kufrin proposed to Jacobs in May 2022 with a romantic outdoor proposal. Jacobs shared photos of the special day on Instagram alongside the caption, “The ultimate UNO reverse card / power move. You keeping me on my toes for a lifetime has a great ring to it. Cheers to forever Boops.”

Since then, fans have been awaiting details about the wedding. Kufrin gave fans an inside glimpse at the wedding planning process during her December interview with E! News.

The 32-year-old told E! News that nothing is set in stone quite yet.

“We initially wanted to do it around my dad’s birthday just because it has such a special date,” she told the outlet. “We’re hoping October, but we want to keep it very small, very intimate so it would just be immediate family.”

The ABC star went on to say that she and Thomas have considered ditching the wedding planning process and taking a more spontaneous route.

“We might elope,” she told the publication. “We would love to do it in Ojai, which is such a special place to us.”

Becca’s “Bachelor” Journey & Relationship History

Kufrin made her reality TV debut on season 22 of “The Bachelor.” The Minnesota native fell for “Bachelor” Arie Luyendyk and the two ended up getting engaged during the season finale.

However, the two never made it down the aisle. Luyendyk broke up with Kufrin during a Happy Couple Weekend after realizing he had feelings for runner-up Lauren Burnham.

The emotional unedited breakup scene was shown during the season 22 live finale.

Fans rallied behind Kufrin after the split and ABC announced she would have another shot at finding love as the next “Bachelorette.”

Kufrin did indeed find love on her season of the “Bachelorette” which aired in the spring of 2018. In the season finale, she chose Garrett Yrigoyen over runner-up Blake Hortsmann and the two got engaged.

Kufrin and Yrigoyen dated for two years before ending their engagement in September 2020. The former “Bachelorette” announced the split on an episode of her podcast “Bachelor Happy Hour.”

“I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” she said on the podcast.

“Garrett and I came to this decision after many conversations. It wasn’t just something we just arrived at one night,” she continued.

The summer after her split with Yrigoyen, Kufrin met Thomas Jacobs.

