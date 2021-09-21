Are Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Still Together After ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are getting to know one another on “Bachelor in Paradise.” The two weren’t immediately drawn to each other when Becca showed up on the beach in Mexico, but over the course of a few days, they got to talking and they’ve started spending time together.

Warning: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers below.

While some fans haven’t been supportive of Thomas following his time on Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette,” many really think that he and Becca made a cute couple. According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, Becca and Thomas do not end up getting engaged on the finale of the show.

Although Becca and Thomas are not amongst the couples that took their relationships to the next level before leaving Mexico, the two have continued their relationship off the show. Reality Steve confirmed this in his blog post dated August 31, 2021. Steve shared that the two will leave “Paradise” separately — but that they rekindled their romance once they got back to The States.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Have Been Keeping an Eye on Becca & Thomas’ Social Media Activity

Thanks to Reddit, fans have been able to collect data from social media that pretty much proves that Becca and Thomas are still very much together. As previously reported by Heavy, Thomas took to his Instagram Stories back in August to share a video. Fans were quick to point out that he was in Becca’s kitchen because of the countertops, which match ones featured in some of Becca’s posts.

Now, Redditors think they have spotted Becca in a photo of a family party that Thomas was supposedly at. He reshared a video to his Instagram Story — and it looked like Becca was in the background — and then deleted it.

“Omg, they are doing family functions?! So cute!” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“That’s Becca in the back and Thomas’s brother with cake on him. This is Thomas’s nephew’s first birthday party,” another wrote.

Why Didn’t Becca & Thomas Leave ‘Paradise’ Together?

Unfortunately, Reality Steve hasn’t given any inside scoop on what may have caused Becca and Thomas to leave “Paradise” separately. However, based on the obvious rumors that these two are back together, one can assume that things didn’t necessarily end badly.

Fans have been putting forth their best guesses on why Becca and Thomas might have broken things off before leaving Mexico.

“The general consensus is that Becca probably didn’t want to go through another engagement on TV and got scared (kind of what happened to Kevin w/Astrid). There’s footage of Thomas crying and Becca nearby,” one Redditor explained.

Becca got engaged on “The Bachelor” after falling in love with Arie Luyendyk. After several weeks, he broke things off with Becca, realizing that he was actually in love with Lauren Luyendyk, whom he later married.

Becca was then asked to be “The Bachelorette.” She got engaged to Garrett Yriogen on the finale, but the two broke things off before making it to the altar. So, all of that said, it would make sense that Becca wanted to take this new relationship at her own pace — and see how things work without cameras around.

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Which Couples Got Engaged on the Finale?