Becca Kufrin Gives Big Update on the Status of Her Relationship With Thomas Jacobs

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs met each other during the 2021 season of “Bachelor in Paradise.” The former “Bachelorette” star and the “Bachelorette” villain had a pretty good connection in Mexico, but Kufrin broke things off before the finale.

The two reconnected after filming, and ended up rekindling what they had in “Paradise.” Jacobs and Kufrin seem to be doing really great, and they’ve been spending a great deal of time together, though they aren’t living together just yet.

“We came back [home] and had to explore that on our own away from the cameras but in that moment [on the beach during the finale], I think that was game-changing for me. Because I have really never had somebody fight, I would say, like, tooth and nail to want to keep a relationship with me,” Kufrin said on the October 14, 2021, episode of the “Talking it Out” podcast.

So, how are things going for the former reality stars?

Here’s what you need to know:

Kufrin Called Jacobs ‘the One’ on Instagram

Kufrin and Jacobs are busy doing couple things ahead of the Christmas holiday — and that includes picking out a Christmas tree together. On Saturday, December 4, 2021, Kufrin took to her Instagram Stories to share that Jacobs took her to pick out a real tree — something that she’d never actually done before.

Kufrin shared a variety of videos of the two picking out a tree, and having quite a few laughs while doing so. In one post, Kufrin shared a pic of her and Jacobs, with him holding the tree that they chose over his head.

“I found the one,” Kufrin captioned the photo, adding “and a tree, too” in parenthesis underneath. Jacobs reshared the post on his Instagram Stories.

And while things seem to be going great for these two, Kufrin is likely in no rush to get engaged; she was previously engaged to Arie Luyendyk after “The Bachelor,” but he broke things off shorty after the season wrapped, as he realized that he was in love with runner-up, Lauren Luyendyk. Kufrin went on to get engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen after her season of “The Bachelorette,” but the two split in 2020, according to People magazine.

Jacobs Traveled to Minnesota With Kufrin for Thanksgiving

Jacobs and Kufrin traveled to Minnesota together to spend Thanksgiving with the former “Bachelorette’s” family. Kufrin and Jacobs both shared a variety of posts to commemorate their special trip, and both expressed how thankful they were for one another.

“This past week was one of the best yet and my heart is so full. Not only was I able to spend Thanksgiving with my family (last year was a bust, thanks Covid) but I was able to bring @thomasajacobs home to meet the most important people in my life and show him all of the special Minnesotan places that made me who I am today. Thank you Tommy, for soaking it all in and appreciating the little things. Next time we will get you some snow,” Kufrin captioned a photo dump of their trip.

Neither Kufrin nor Jacobs have shared their plans for the upcoming holidays, but it seems that they will be spending their first Christmas — and New Year’s together.

