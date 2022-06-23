‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Lovebirds Embrace a Major Relationship Step

The past year has been a whirlwind for one couple from season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” and they just shared news of another major development. The pairing of Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs came as a surprise to many “Bachelor Nation” fans, and many likely never expected to see them engaged and planning a future together. In a new episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, the pair revealed they have officially taken another big step in building the future they envision together.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kufrin & Jacobs Officially Bought a House

During the June 21 podcast episode, Jacobs joined Kufrin for the first part of the episode. Usually, “The Bachelorette” Michelle Young co-hosts with Kufrin. However, Young and her former fiance Nayte Olukoya just announced their split a few days ago, and she decided to step back from the podcast for the moment. Kufrin assured listeners Young would return when she was ready, but in the meantime, Jacobs joined her so the pair could share some personal life updates.

Before they revealed the latest development, Jacobs shared some heartfelt sentiments about his life these days. Kufrin proposed to him in mid-May, and they are not hesitating in planning for their future. “I literally could not have imagined my life the way that it has been the last year,” he detailed about the whirlwind of the past year. “If you said, write out your wildest fantasies and your dreams of what you want true love to look like, I couldn’t even picture half of it!”

As Kufrin and Jacobs explained, they will soon officially own a home together. She currently owns a place in Los Angeles, and he is based in San Diego with his own home. The former “Bachelorette” had shared some details of their hunt for a house together before, but the journey to finding the right place was a wild ride that only now seems to have come together. The pair explained they had originally found this home a month ago and they had an offer in place on it. However, they had to pull their offer after issues with the seller. The seller recently came back to them after doing some work on the place, and the deal is back in place. Kufrin and Jacobs expect to close on the home in early July.

A Quirky Home That Fits Their ‘Trajectory of Life’

During the podcast, Kufrin explained she had not expected to find and fall in love with her new home on the day it happened. She had just returned from the “Bachelor Live” tour and all she wanted to do was sleep. However, Jacobs lined up some homes for them to see, so she reluctantly headed out to check out the lineup. This home was the first one they saw, and she immediately fell in love. When the deal fell through, Kufrin was heartbroken over it and said she had dreamed about the place.

Thomas noted the home is a 1926 Craftsman and used the word “quirky” to describe it. The “Bachelor in Paradise” stars immediately pictured building their future there together, despite some demolition and updates that needed to be made. They decided the place fit the “trajectory of life” they are building and they felt it was the right house in the right neighborhood. Thomas noted that the fact it’s quirky right now meant they could afford to buy it and make it their own. Kufrin and Thomas promised to share updates on the renovations and fans will be eager to see it all come together.