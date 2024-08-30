‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Considering a Reality TV Return: Report

A former “Bachelor in Paradise” couple has an idea for a new reality television show. Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs met during season 7 of the show and are now living a happy life together in San Diego, California.

The couple frequently shares tidbits about their daily adventures via their Instagram pages. However, they may be looking to share one particular aspect of their lives more broadly by doing a new show.

Becca Kufrin Said They’re Talking to People About Doing a Renovation Show

The couple talked with Us Weekly at an event on August 10. The pair talked about their home renovation projects, and the possibility of highlighting the projects via a new reality television show arose.

Kufrin admitted, “We’ve actually been talking to some producers for different shows.” She added, “We’ve been in talks with some people about potentially doing something like that.”

The former “Bachelorette” star explained she and Jacobs “balance each other well” with home renovation projects. “He likes the, ‘I’m gonna tear this up and we have to pull the walls down and rip everything out,'” Kufrin pointed out.

On the other hand, Kufrin joked she then panics and says, “Let’s just go have some wine and pick up some paints.”

She also told Us Weekly she “hates” the process of renovating homes. Kufrin admitted she has learned to tolerate it better, while Jacobs “loves it so much more.”

Jacobs’ skill emerges when he can “tear things apart and build it back together.” Kufrin, on the other hand, adds her touch via design.

The Couple Wouldn’t Be the 1st From Bachelor Nation to Do This Kind of Series

The couple doesn’t have any firm plans in place to move forward on a home renovation show yet. If they do move forward, however, they would not be the first Bachelor Nation veterans to do so.

In April, former “Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron debuted his show on Amazon Prime. “Going Home with Tyler Cameron” followed him as he worked on renovating places in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida.

During the show’s six-episode run, Cameron’s former on-screen “Bachelorette” love, Hannah Brown got involved, as did his buddy and fellow franchise alum Jason Tartick.

Before Cameron dipped his toes into having a home renovation series, former “Bachelorette” stars JoJo Fletcher and her now-husband Jordan Rodgers had their own show.

“Cash Pad” aired in 2019 on CNBC as part of their primetime lineup, noted the site Short Term Rentalz. The series followed Fletcher and Rodgers as they worked to “transform ordinary homes and apartments into lucrative short-term rental properties.”

If Jacobs and Kufrin were to pursue their own renovation-based series, it would be inherently different in at least one or two big ways. The “Bachelor in Paradise” stars are not only renovating the homes they live in, but they are also raising their nearly 1-year-old son, Benny.

As People shared, Thomas and Jacobs first connected while filming “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2021. Despite falling for one another, Kufrin broke things off on the beach and they both returned home single.

The duo reconnected off-camera and she proposed to him during the spring of 2022. A few months later, Jacobs arranged a proposal of his own. They bought their first home together in July 2022, which they spent quite some time renovating.

Kufrin and Jacobs revealed they were expecting their first baby in April 2023, and Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin arrived in September 2023. A month later, shortly after what would have been their wedding day, the pair wed at the courthouse in San Diego.

In May, Jacobs and Kufrin bought a second home, which they have torn apart and documented on Instagram.