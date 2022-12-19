Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Give Huge Wedding Update

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are knee-deep in wedding planning and they’ve made one big move; they secured their wedding venue.

On December 15, 2022, Kufrin took to her Instagram Stories to share that she and Jacobs were able to get the venue that they had wanted for their upcoming wedding — and they were both so excited to share.

The couple, who met on “Bachelor in Paradise,” got engaged in the spring of 2022 when Kufrin decided to propose to Jacobs. A few months later, he got down on one knee. An engagement may have been in Jacobs’ plans for most of the year, as he previously talked about it on the April 14, 2022, episode of the “Click Bait with Bachelor Nation” podcast.

“I’m very aware she wants an elongated cushion. I’m very aware she wants it to be very large. Am I aware if I have one in a safety lockbox in my bedroom? I don’t know. Time will tell. We’ll have to find that one out later on this year,” he said.

Heading into 2023, Kufrin and Jacobs are well on their way to exchanging vows.

Kufrin & Jacobs Want a Fall Wedding

In September 2022, Kufrin told Bachelor Nation that she and Jacobs weren’t really in a rush to plan their wedding.

“We haven’t really thought about wedding planning too much yet. We would like to do the fall because we both love the chillier weather. I don’t even know if we’ll be able to do next year — we have so many weddings we are going to that are all over the world, so when are we going to be able to find a time that we can get married?! All of our friends are hogging all the weekends,” she admitted.

However, the two have since taken steps to secure a venue — which also means that they have chosen a date.

Kufrin & Jacobs Aren’t Completely Ruling Out a TV Wedding

Although it’s unknown if ABC even made the couple an offer to have the upcoming wedding filmed for a television special, Kufrin has made it clear that she’s not trying to exchange vows with TV cameras rolling.

“I think right now we would probably say no to a TV wedding,” Kufrin told E! News in early December 2022. “At least the vows and the ceremony I would want to keep more intimate and have that just be between us and our families. The party, if that were to be on TV, I wouldn’t say no,” she added.

“I understand people have been with me since the beginning. They know me from ‘The Bachelor,’ getting proposed to multiple times and not seeing that full story come together. I understand why people would want to maybe see that at some point. But if it happens, it happens. I’ve learned I can’t say no to anything because when I say no, it always ends up happening,” she continued, adding, “If it can be done tastefully and respectfully and true to who we are, maybe. I’m not saying yes. I’m not saying no.”

This past summer, Kufrin and Jacobs returned the beach in Mexico where they first met. The same location has hosted a few Bachelor Nation weddings, but Kufrin and Jacobs won’t be getting married at the Playa Escondida Hotel.

