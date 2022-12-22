‘Bachelor Nation’ Hits the White House for Historic Event

It is not every day that fans of “The Bachelor” franchise see former contestants hanging out at the White House. However, that was the case recently when President Joe Biden signed a new act into law. Both Becca Tilley and Colton Underwood, along with their respective significant others, embraced the opportunity to see Biden sign the Respect for Marriage Act on the White House lawn, and their fans were thrilled to see them there.

Here’s what you need to know:

Becca Tilley & Hayley Kiyoko Slayed at the Event

On December 13, Tilley shared a handful of photos from the event on her Instagram page. Her caption read, “Today was awesome,” and she included a rainbow emoji with a purple heart. Tilley attended with her girlfriend, singer Hayley Kiyoko, and the White House could be seen in the background of many of her photos. Nearly 75,000 people “liked” Tilley’s post to show their support, and several hundred people commented too. Former “Bachelor” Chris Soules liked the post, and as fans remember, Tilley nearly snagged his final rose during his season.

There were a few comments from people who took a negative stance on the event, but most of the notes were positive ones. During his remarks, the president explained, “Now, the law requires that interracial marriages and same-sex marriage must be recognized as legal in every state in the nation.”

‘Bachelor’ Fans Went Wild Over Tilley & Kiyoko’s Appearance

Kiyoko shared photos on her Instagram too, along with a lengthier caption. “I wish I could tell my younger self – a closeted biracial girl searching for acceptance – that one day I could live authentically and choose to legally marry whomever I love regardless of their race or orientation.”

In May, Tilley and Kiyoko went public with their romance when the former “Bachelor” star appeared in the singer’s music video and they shared an on-screen kiss. Although the pair have been dating for several years, they kept their romance mostly under wraps until Tilley essentially came out in Kiyoko’s video. The news of Tilley and Kiyoko’s White House appearance generated a lot of buzz in “The Bachelor” sub on Reddit.

“LOVE WINS! and their fashion sense is iconic!” declared one Redditor.

“I thought we’d never get to see this. I thought they would always keep their relationship private (understandably so). Happy for them,” added another.

“I legit teared up when I saw this on Becca’s instagram earlier,” gushed another fan.

“Out goals!!” someone else commented.

Colton Underwood Attended With His Fiance

Former “Bachelor” lead Colton Underwood attended the White House event as well, and he attended alongside his fiance, Jordan C. Brown. Underwood shared several photos from the big day on his Instagram page and noted it was “another incredible trip to DC.” Underwood noted he’d spoken with members of Congress about “protecting and supporting the mental health of college athletes,” and he watched the president sign “a law to protect and honor my marriage.”

Underwood’s post also received a significant amount of support, much as Tilley’s did, with “likes” from “Bachelor Nation” entertainers like Chris Bukowski and Clay Harbor and thousands of supporters. Tilley liked Underwood’s post as well.