Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Goes Off: ‘3 Hours of That…For WHAT?!’

Both fans and former contestants from “Bachelor Nation” were buzzing this week over Tuesday night’s drama-filled “Bachelorette” finale. Both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia faced significant obstacles in their respective journeys, and there was plenty of chaos incorporated into the final episode. A lot went down during the three-hour finale, and viewers found plenty to criticize. Former “Bachelor” runner-up Becca Tilley took to her Instagram stories to share her thoughts, and she covered a lot of ground.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tilley Was Frustrated by the Finale

In an Instagram story posted the morning after “The Bachelorette” finale, Tilley vented about what she had watched. “I woke up in the most agitated mood and I was like why am I so irritated I just woke up,” her story began. “And then I realized it was from that ‘Bachelorette’ finale. 3 hours of that… for what?!!!!!!”

Plenty of “Bachelorette” spoilers had swirled ahead of the finale, and a few scandals had emerged as well. “The Bachelorette” finale incorporated a fair amount of that drama, such as the ugly split between Recchia and Tino Franco. Before the dust could even settle from that, Recchia’s runner-up, Aven Jones, came out to reunite with her while Franco was still on stage. The decision by producers to orchestrate Jones’ approach that way was criticized extensively online. In addition, many people within “Bachelor Nation” wanted to see Windey and her fiance Erich Schwer address the issue of his blackface yearbook photo, but it was never brought up on-camera.

Tilley’s Instagram story continued, “After dragging out the season they’re gonna do that to us?!! Also, it felt like Jerry Springer or Maury…”

She Had Plenty of Questions

It was not just one moment or two that left Tilley frustrated and bothered. As her lengthy rant continued, she broke down her issues. Seemingly referring to bringing Jones on stage while Franco was still there, Tilley detailed, “I understand wanting to give Rachel a happy/redemption ending. But that was pretty tasteless on the producers part & also felt cheap to Rachel?” Tilley questioned why Kaitlyn Bristowe was not still hosting “The Bachelorette,” and she added, “Don’t even get me started on the girls intro to Zach… I wanted to crawl out of my skin.”

The devil works hard but the producers of the Bachelor work harder #bachelorette #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/j7nxvLfGY1 — Nicole Wojnicki (@HappyLilNerd) September 21, 2022

Toward the end, Tilley admitted what frustrated her most, and her answer may surprise some fans while resonating with others. “The main thing I’m agitated with is the fact that I sat through it and didn’t turn it off lol.” On a more positive note, Tilley admitted she cannot wait for “Bachelor in Paradise” to start. It appeared Tilley’s major frustrations were echoed across Twitter during “The Bachelorette” finale.

“KAITLYN SHOULD HAVE HOSTED THIS SEASON AND I WILL DIE ON THAT HILL,” tweeted one annoyed viewer.

“I haven’t been left speechless by this show in a long time. But THIS. This got me,” another viewer tweeted of the Jones/Franco/Recchia situation.

“I stayed up past my bed time… for THIS,” bemoaned someone else.

“Forget ‘the most dramatic’ this s*** is the *messiest* finale in #TheBachelorette history,” declared another viewer.