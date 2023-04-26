A ‘Bachelor’ Fan-Favorite Announces Pregnancy

“The Bachelor” alum Bekah Martinez, 28, is expecting! The fan-favorite announced she and longtime partner Grayston Leonard are adding a new addition to their family in a Tuesday, April 25 Instagram post. The mother-of-two used a stop motion video to announce the big news. In the video, a clay figure meant to resemble Bekah entered a tiny bathroom made of clay and took a pregnancy test.

“You only get so many social media pregnancy announcements… might as well have a little fun with it! 🤰🏻,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Bekah welcomed her first child Ruth on February 2, 2019, less than a year after she made her reality TV debut on season 22 of “The Bachelor.” The ABC star shared photos from Ruth’s home birth on Instagram alongside the caption, “On the morning of February 2nd, our little girl joined us earth-side and we will never be the same. We are all as healthy and happy as can be.”

Bekah and Grayston welcomed their son Frankie “Frank” on June 19, 2020. When Bekah originally shared the news via Instagram, she told fans she and Grayston had not yet decided on a name.

“No name yet; suggestions welcome :) Birth story coming soon. ✨,” she wrote alongside a photo of the newborn. The California native later revealed her son’s name in an Instagram post on June 24, 2020.

Fans React to Bekah’s Pregnancy News

Fans and Bachelor Nation stars loved Bekah’s creative pregnancy announcement on April 25. They fled to the comment section to praise the social media star on her creativity and extend their congratulations.

“Amazing video!!! And wow congrats on baby #3!!! It’s the best going from 2 to 3,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Stop it!!!! You win best announcement ever😍😍😍 CONGRATS!!!!!” a second user commented.

“Bachelor in Paradise” star Ashley Iaconetti commented on the post, writing, “So creative! I love it! Congratulations!!”

Bekah’s former podcast co-host Jess Ambrose also congratulated her friend on the pregnancy.

“IM SO HAPPY😭❤️😭 a house full of air signs😍 my heart. I LOVE YOU,” Jess wrote in a comment. “Ps. Stop motion claymation pregnant Bekah era is a whole new level of iconic✨🔥👑.”

What Has Bekah Been Up to Since ‘The Bachelor?’

Since her time on “The Bachelor” in 2018, Bekah has made a name for herself on social media. As of April 2023, she has over 690,000 followers on Instagram and 110,000 followers on TikTok.

She has also launched an eco-conscious clothing line called Good Alma, which sells everything from t-shirts to dresses. In addition, “The Bachelor” star used to co-host a podcast called “Chatty Broads” with friend Jess Ambrose, also known as @thebaddmom on Instagram. Bekah stepped away from the podcast in November 2022.

In a February 2023 YouTube video, Bekah explained her reasoning for leaving the podcast, telling fans she became less passionate about the project overtime.

“I don’t think I was able to give 100 percent authentically anymore to that project,” she said. “I just wasn’t feeling the passion for it as much.”

