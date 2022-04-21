The Bachelor’s Bekah Martinez Looks Completely Different With Long Blond Hair

Bekah Martinez is one of the most memorable contestants from “The Bachelor” franchise. When she turned up on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of the ABC dating show in 2018, she rocked a short pixie haircut and was one of the youngest contestants ever on the show.

She later made headlines when her mother reported her missing, and for calling out “The Bachelor” star for DMing her after his finale, per E! News.

Martinez has since been in a relationship with longtime love Grayston Leonard, has become a mom of two, and has distanced herself from the ABC franchise. According to Us Weekly, in 2020 Martinez described her time on “The Bachelor” as “one of the best and worst times of my life.”

Bekah Martinez Looks Completely Different Since She Was a Contestant on The Bachelor

In an April 2022 Instagram photo, Martinez revealed that her short dark pixie cut is long gone. In the pic, the former reality star showed off her current look of long, blond hair as she posed in a cropped blouse and white jeans.

“Oh hey,” Martinez captioned the pics.

Fans and friends from Bachelor Nation reacted to Martinez’ new look.

“F*** I love it,” wrote former ”Bachelorette” star Katie Thurston.

“Who is she?” joked franchise alum Amanda Stanton.

“Ok Farrah Fawcett,” chimed in former “Summer House” star Hannah Berner.

In a Reddit thread, a fan wrote, “If you showed me this photo + a photo of her on Ari’s season I would not believe it’s the same person.”

“Was thinking the same thing, looks nothing like her. How strange,” another agreed.

“I did not recognize her!! Wow!” another wrote.

When a fan asked Martinez how her young kids, Ruth and Frank, reacted to her new hair, she replied, “Frank was smiling all big and Ruth said ‘OH mommy you look beautiful!!’ I wish I had recorded it!”

Martinez Has Been Vocal About Body & Beauty Positivity

While she’s currently finding out if blonds have more fun, in the past, Martinez has talked about her dark body hair. According to People, in 2020 she posted to social media to say that she feels it’s “important to keep talking about and showing body hair on women.”

“My daughter (and every other person for that matter) deserves to live in a world where they can exist in their natural body without feeling disgusting,” she wrote at the time.

Martinez vowed to never shame anyone for their weight, height, skin, or body hair, then added, “At the same time I will never tell my children they can’t change their appearance. I can only help them navigate and process why they want to, as I have done for myself.”

Martinez revealed that due to her Mexican heritage, she always felt pressure to constantly shave her dark body hair. “You know what being half Mexican I have a lot of body hair and it was always something I was really insecure about,” she told fans as she announced that she stopped shaving her legs and armpits.

READ NEXT: Bachelor in Paradise 2022 Cast Rumors