Bekah Martinez Weighs In on Clare Crawley’s Engagement

Since her time on season 22 of The Bachelor, former contestant Bekah Martinez has provided her hot takes on Bachelor Nation news. Now, the co-host of Chatty Broads is weighing in on Clare Crawley and Dale Moss.

“It was just so obvious as a viewer at the very end that it was like the two of them were almost coerced into getting engaged,” Martinez told Us Weekly of the “spinning” she watched. She added, “It seems like they really love each other, but that was bizarre and I would be really upset as a lead.”

Martinez elaborated, saying if she was the lead she would feel “shorted.” She said, “I have to give it to Clare because I think that she really was there for the right reasons. She wanted to find love and she found love, so you know, I’m sure she’s just happy about that at the end of the day.”

Crawley, who first appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor, made headlines over the summer as rumors emerged that she left The Bachelorette early to pursue a relationship with Moss. As viewers saw, the two left engaged and Tayshia Adams took over as the lead.

Commenting on the likely pressure they’re experiencing to get married, she said, “I feel like there’s a lot of doubters who… think there’s a timestamp on their relationship, but honestly, from what I’ve seen on social media and on TV… I think that they’re really into each other and I hope it works out for them.”

Martinez Believes the Bubble Makes Contestants Think They Are in Love

Martinez told Us Weekly that the production bubble can make people who aren’t in love think that they are.

“I do believe that sometimes on the show you think you’re in love because of the bubble environment when you might not be, but I don’t think that’s anything like conscious,” she said. She elaborated, “You’re not talking to anyone in the outside, you’re only interacting with this person and all the other people you’re around are just talking about how fantastic this one person is.”

Though, the former nanny is hopeful this season since the men are “pretty fantastic,” except for Bennett Jordan for whom she is not a fan. She also believes Adams is there for the “right reasons.”

“She’s been married before and yeah, I think that, I have hope for her and engagement in her future,” said Martinez.

Crawley and Moss Have Spoken out Against the Negativity They Have Received

Despite the “doubters” that Martinez referenced, Crawley and Moss continue to showcase their romance online.

The couple has spoken out about the negativity they have received online. Most recently, the Sacramento-based hairdresser took to Instagram in an attempt to rehumanize herself to her online haters.

She reintroduced herself, “Not Clare that you have seen edited on your television or social media squares. But the human one with feelings, insecurities, emotions, and a normal life just like you.”

She added, “And just like you, I’m going through things, big and small, that all of us experience at some point or another.”

Moss had previously spoken out, though he did not name Crawley explicitly at the time.

“I know in my lowest of lows and my darkest of times, there’s certain things I would never say or do to my worst enemy that I’ve seen all over the Internet to countless people,” Moss said in his approximately eight-and-a-half-minute video. “Literally just as a human being think about your words and the effect they have on the people around you. And also think about what it says about you as a human being if you can project hate and project those things. It’s bothersome. But I think that’s where you can take a look at self and really analyze who really needs to do the work.”

The couple is seemingly still going strong.

READ NEXT: Clare Crawley Speaks Out Against Internet Trolls & Haters

