‘Bachelor’ Star Debuts Major Transformation & Fans Go Wild Over It

A former “Bachelor” contestant just made a big change and debuted her new look for fans via her social media pages. Bekah Martinez has shown in the past she was not afraid to change up her look in significant ways, and she just proved it again. When she was on Arie Luyendyk, Jr.’s season of “The Bachelor,” she had her dark brown hair styled in a pixie cut. At the time, she really stood out with that style, as most of the ladies typically have long hair. In April this year, Martinez traded away her short, dark hair for long, blonde tresses. Now, she has decided it was time to try something new.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bekah Martinez Went Red

On October 24, Martinez surprised her fans with a revealing new TikTok. The video was only seven seconds long, but that was long enough to make a big impression on her followers. The clip started with “The Bachelor” star wearing her hair up in a messy bun atop her head. She still had long hair, but her darker roots had grown out quite a bit as the ends remained blonde. A few seconds later, Martinez debuted her new red shade. In her caption, she noted she had “no regrets.”

“The Bachelor” fans gushed over her new look. Someone suggested she looked like Kendall Jenner with the new hair color, and someone else wrote that the color was made for her.

“The queen of looking good with every hair color,” commented one person.

“It’s official, you can pull off any hair,” added someone else.

In just the first couple of hours after Martinez shared her transformation, nearly 100 people commented and 3,000 “liked” the TikTok post. Often with these types of posts, there are a few people who comment negatively. So far, in this case, everybody has loved “The Bachelor” star’s change to red.

Martinez Received Lots of Love on Instagram Too

The Bachelor” star also shared the hair color change reveal video on her Instagram page. She credited her “one and only stylist + image consultant” for the new look and received lots of positive feedback from fans and fellow “Bachelor Nation” veterans. Amanda Stanton commented with heart-eye emojis and Elyse Dehlbom welcomed her to the redhead club. One person suggested she looked like Lindsay Lohan with the color change, and another named the cartoon character Jessica Rabbit. Just like with her TikTok post, some saw a hint of Kendall Jenner in the new look Martinez debuted. In addition, several people insisted she looked fabulous with her hair dyed any color.

“Ahhh I screamed in excitement you are so beautiful and that new hair is amazing,” commented one person.

“Omg I think it looks amazing!! Emma Stone vibes,” someone else suggested.

“Ok I looove!!! And truly, I see very few people who really pull off the red, and YOU SO DO! So hot!” added another fan.

The new color “The Bachelor” star shared was definitely a hit, and it might be tough for Martinez to top this one.