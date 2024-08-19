‘The Bachelor’ Star & Spouse Announce They Have a Baby on the Way

A former “The Bachelor” star just announced that he and his wife have their first child on the way. Season 20 lead Ben Higgins and his wife Jess Clarke revealed the news via social media.

Ben Higgins & Jess Clark Expect a Baby Girl in February 2025

On August 18, Clarke shared the baby news on her Instagram page and tagged Higgins. She wrote, “The next chapter of our love story! Baby girl coming in February.”

The Instagram post contained a video montage of highlights from Higgins and Clarke’s relationship. Many of the video clips she included came from their engagement, wedding, and family gatherings. There were quite a few glimpses of the couple’s dog incorporated.

There was also a brief glimpse showing the couple’s dog wearing a “big brother” bandana to share the pregnancy news with Higgins. A couple of moments also seemed to show both of their fathers learning about the baby on the way.

In addition, there was one brief glimpse of Clarke giving herself a shot in the abdomen.

“The Bachelor” star and his wife had not spoken publicly about experiencing infertility issues. However, it would appear given that video moment that the pair incorporated some level of fertility assistance in their journey to build a family.

Clarke used the Cody Johnson song “On My Way to You” as the background for her video.

Bachelor Nation Was Thrilled to Learn of the Pregnancy

Clarke and Higgins’ news immediately sparked a flood of congratulatory notes from Bachelor Nation. Both franchise alums and fans were thrilled and surprised.

“I’m going to be the best uncle,” commented Wells Adams.

“Yay! Congratulations, 💕💕💕” shared Hannah Ann Sluss.

Tayshia Adams added, “Omgggg!!!! @jessclarke_ your bump is going to be sooo cute!!! So happy for you both!!!🥹”

“You guys are going to be amazing parents. ❤️ Dad mode activated, 🤝” declared former “Bachelor in Paradise” star Adam Gottschalk.

Other franchise veterans who chimed in included Raven Gates, Jason Tartick, Cassie Randolph, Caelynn Bell (formerly Miller-Keyes), Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Daisy Kent. Additional franchise vets like Amanda Stanton, Blake Horstmann, and Jason Mesnick got in their congratulatory comments, as well.

“I’m crying tears of joy for you both!! I feel honored that for a brief few mins I had the joy and honor to have met you both while visiting our jewelry store on Sanibel. Congratulations and enjoy every moment of your pregnancy,💖💙💖💙” gushed a fan of the couple.

“This song got me through my IVF journey also ❤️ congratulations, sending so much love,” added another fan.

“Ohhh love this for them! 💕Jess seems like the absolute sweetest person,” a supporter commented in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

Another Reddit user noted, “Ben’s been pretty vocal on his podcast about being nervous to become a dad and wasn’t sure when the time would be right for him and Jess. Congrats to them!!”

As E! News noted in August 2022, Higgins and Clarke weren’t in a rush after their November 2021 wedding to have kids. He told the outlet, “We’re excited for kids. I believe that, God willing, we will have kids.”

Higgins continued, “But right now it’s not a conversation we have often and it’s not something I believe either of us are craving.”