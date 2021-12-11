Former ‘Bachelor’ Ben Higgins Rips Colton Underwood

Following the release of Colton Underwood’s new Netflix series “Coming Out Colton,” former “Bachelor” star Ben Higgins had something to say.

Underwood, who appeared on “The Bachelorette” before inking his own deal to hand out roses, filmed a short series about his life over the past year or so. The series followed him as he came out as gay to his parents, his friends, his former football coach, and the public.

Since “Coming Out Colton” was first announced, the reality star received quite a bit of push back, mainly because people are upset that he was given a platform after he stalked his ex, Cassie Randolph. Regardless of the uproar, Netflix went on to air Underwood’s new show — and people are still upset.

Aside from fans refusing to watch the show because of what transpired with Underwood, at least one member of Bachelor Nation is accusing Underwood of lying.

Higgins Said He Reached Out to Underwood After He Came Out on 'Good Morning America'





On one episode of “Coming Out Colton,” Underwood’s big interview with Robin Roberts in which he talked about being gay on “Good Morning America,” was front and center. The aftermath of that interview was also filmed for the show. After his interview aired, Underwood said that no one from Bachelor Nation other than Chris Harrison reached out to him — and Higgins is calling him out on it.

Higgins admits that he hasn’t watched “Coming Out Colton,” but he knows one thing for certain: He reached out to Underwood after he came out as gay.

“Colton…said that nobody from Bachelor Nation reached out to him, kind of after coming out, and that’s just not true. It kind of erupted my gut a little bit,” Higgins said on the December 8, 2021, episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast.

“I know of multiple people that did, including myself. Including friends of mine — that reached out to him. So I don’t know why he’s saying that. I just don’t get it. I don’t know if that’s a good headline, I don’t know if it just makes the rest of us look unsupportive, or what,” Higgins went on. He said that he even sent Underwood a book that was written by a friend that discusses coming out as a Christian.

“I just don’t understand this stuff sometimes. It’s like, are you just trying to make everybody else look bad and for people to feel bad? Because like, Colton, I know people who did, including myself. And so, that’s just a lie,” Higgins continued.

Higgins Showed Support for Cassie Randolph

In addition to calling Underwood out for lying, Higgins also showed his support for Underwood’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Randolph. The two dated for quite some time before ultimately ending things in 2020.

Although Randolph did not take part in “Coming Out Colton” and she still hasn’t released any kind of statement about Underwood coming out, she is discussed quite a bit on the docuseries.

“Cassie really just wants to move past any drama having to do with Colton. She’s being roped back into all this Colton mess because of the Netflix show,” a source told Page Six. “There are a lot of bad memories associated with the end of their relationship and she wishes there was a way to completely separate herself from his narrative,” the source added.

On the “Almost Famous” podcast, Higgins showed support for Randolph. He and his co-host, Ashley Iaconetti, talked a little bit about Randolph on their podcast.

“Cassie is affected by all of this, and she is definitely entitled to [her] opinion,” Higgins said.

