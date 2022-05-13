Why Ex-Bachelor Ben Higgins Believes Abstinence Makes the Heart Grow Fonder

Bachelor Nation favorite Ben Higgins and his wife, Jessica, have turned old-fashioned values into the perfect modern love story. Ben is not shy about telling fans that he and his wife waited to have sex until their wedding night. According to a recent interview on the “Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation” podcast, Ben thinks waiting until the marriage was official was a very wise move. He candidly told hosts and “Bachelorette” alums Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo that although the decision to wait was not easy, “it forced us to grow stronger together in our commitment to each other. It also got us really excited for when we did get married.”

Religion Was Not the Only Reason They Chose Not to Have Sex

Although there were religious reasons that prompted Ben and Jessica to forgo sexual relations as an engaged couple, Ben submits that religion was only one of several contributing factors. Although not a virgin himself, as Kaitlin Bristowe got him to admit on season 11 of “The Bachelorette,” his bride Jessica Clarke was. She had made a commitment to stay abstinent until marriage, and Ben was all for it.

Another reason the couple chose to wait was that it allowed them to get to know each other on a deeper level. Ben clarified on the podcast that “it forced us to communicate with our words a lot easier. We talk the weird and uncomfortable stuff out.” Ben also joked that when he made the commitment to abstain, he had no idea that COVID was going to force them to postpone their nuptials for a year. But ultimately, he claims, any difficulties they faced only made them stronger as a couple.

Ben is definitely not being preachy about abstinence, though. In fact, he sees it is a fully personal choice, and acknowledges that just because it worked out well for Jessica and him, does not mean it is the right choice for everyone. Ben told Bachelor Nation, “I’m not going to say it’s for everybody. I’m not going to put my stake in the ground and say that everyone should do this at all. I would push against that, actually. I would say this is a decision you need to make if it’s right for you. For us it was right.”

How It All Began for Ben Higgins

Ben originally appeared on Kaitlin Bristowe’s season of “The Bachelorette.” After being rejected, he became the lead in season 20 of “The Bachelor.” Only 26-years-old at the time, Ben proposed to Lauren Bushnell, after telling both her and JoJo Fletcher that he loved them. Ben and Lauren’s engagement lasted less than 2 years before the couple broke up.

Fortunately, ‘happily ever after’ was still in the cards for Ben Higgins. One day in 2018, Ben came across Jessica Clarke’s picture online and boldly slid into her DMs. They met in person a couple of weeks later. Ben confessed to marie claire that the stunning student/entrepreneur told him “I get your struggles, and I just like you for who you are.” Ben went onto to explain, “With the right person this does feel great, exciting, peaceful. And I know that I’m not super messed up! Somebody actually likes me!”

‘Like’ eventually turned into ‘love’ and the couple tied the knot in November 2021 after a COVID-quarantine proposal. Partially due to their choice to remain abstinent, Ben and Jessica are stilly madly in love and going strong.