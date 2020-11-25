Ben Smith on ‘The Bachelorette’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ben Smith is a contestant on season 16 of The Bachelorette, vying for the heart of Tayshia Adams. Despite initially being cast for Clare Crawley, he decided to pursue Adams after Crawley’s early exit engaged to Dale Moss.

STOP: Do not read further if you want to avoid spoilers for season 16 of The Bachelorette.

The season started off a tad bumpy for Smith, with Adams saying he disappointed her after missing out on one-on-one time during a group date. Smith seems to have remedied the situation, sneaking away to her room and ordering room service as a surprise, allowing them to talk through it.

His time on the franchise is certainly unique, breaking the mold of filming at the Bachelor Mansion. Instead, the whole season is filmed in a quarantined bubble at the La Quinta Resort and Club in order to meet various guidelines amid the pandemic.

Here is what you need to know:

1. Smith Left the Army After an Injury

Smith is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and The United States Army Ranger School. Unfortunately, he “suffered a life-changing back injury that shifted his priorities in life and ultimately led to his decision not to return to active duty,” according to his ABC profile.

He opened up about his time in the military on Instagram, writing in part, “I am beyond blessed and honored to have spent time in foreign lands, doing foreign things with my brothers.”

Smith elaborated, writing, “In a former life, living and working in austere, less than favorable conditions, for unknown and often extended periods of time was the norm. I am lucky to have had those experiences and I am proud of how it has shaped my response to other times of hardship – mental, emotional and even physical.”

2. Smith Is a Personal Trainer

After a back injury sidelined his military career, Smith decided “to focus on his passion for health and nutrition,” which led him to become a personal trainer, according to his ABC profile.

He is currently a coach at Deuce Gym and a trainer at Bodybuilding Club, a remote access training program. He lists ice baths among his “favorite indulgences.”

3. Smith Is Based in Venice, California

When Smith made the pivot from being an Army Ranger to Personal Trainer, he was drawn to Venice, California, where he now calls home.

Despite currently living in California, ABC refers to Smith as a “midwestern boy.” The Indy Star revealed he is a native of Noblesville, Indiana, where his parents David and Julie still live. He is a 2009 graduate of Cathedral High School.

4. His Last Relationship Was Two Years Ago

Smith revealed to Adams his last relationship was two years ago.

“So I’ve always, like, been a relationship guy,” Smith told Adams after being asked why he’s single. “I’ve had a couple longer relationships in my life, but two years ago I ended one that I thought was gonna last forever. And the ending of that relationship, like, destroyed me and so for the last two years, I just haven’t even tried to date anybody.” Now that some time has passed, he says he’s ready for the next step.

“Ben is so ready to get married and is truly looking for the right woman to settle down with and start a family,” states his ABC profile. “Ben wants a wife who can openly communicate and stay emotionally available.”

His profile elaborates, saying he is looking for a cheerleader or partner on the dance floor.

5. Smith Is Adams’ Runner Up

According to Reality Steve, Smith will be this season’s runner-up. Steve Carbone, the man running Reality Steve, reported that Zac Clark beat out Smith for the final rose, despite not getting engaged.

Carbone claims Adams is most interested in Brendan Morais, who self-eliminates. It reportedly left her distraught. “Zac was the one who opened up to her the most and professed his love, whereas it was much tougher for Ben, so ultimately she picked Zac.”

READ NEXT: Bennett Jordan on ‘The Bachelorette’: 5 Fast Facts

