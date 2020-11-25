‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Surprises Tayshia Adams

Stop reading now if you want to avoid SPOILERS on season 16 of The Bachelorette!

On this week’s episode of The Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams hears a knock on her door only to find an apologetic Ben Smith waiting for her. During a group date during the last episode, Adams and Smith hit a bump in their relationship after Smith waited too long and missed the opportunity for one-on-one time with her.

“I know the last time we spoke, it was, like, kind of weird for me and probably for you also,” the former Army Ranger told Adams. “I really just wanted to apologize for making you disappointed in me at the last afterpart.”

During a discussion of proving oneself, Smith promised to always fight for Adams’ time for as long as he’s able. He then surprised her with room service to continue their mini-date. This was likely a crucial move for Adams who cut short the next cocktail party, though she did speak with Smith before doing so, and went straight into the rose ceremony. According to Reality Steve, Smith will make it far this season.

Ed and Ben Both Sneak Over to Tayshia's Room in the Night – The BacheloretteBen and Ed are both feeling like they need more time to create some memorable moments with Tayshia, so they each decide to sneak over to Tayshia's room — at the same time. But one of these guys gets a big surprise. From 'Week 7' of 'The Bachelorette' 2020. Watch TUESDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming,… 2020-11-25T06:00:01Z

While Smith found success in his late-night surprise, another contestant was shown trying to do the exact same move. However, Ed Waisbrot’s attempts led him to host Chris Harrison’s room instead.

After an Injury, Smith Transitioned From the Army to Personal Training

Smith is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and The United States Army Ranger School. Unfortunately, he “suffered a life-changing back injury that shifted his priorities in life and ultimately led to his decision not to return to active duty,” according to his ABC profile.

He opened up about his time in the military on Instagram, writing in part, “I am beyond blessed and honored to have spent time in foreign lands, doing foreign things with my brothers.”

Smith elaborated, writing, “In a former life, living and working in austere, less than favorable conditions, for unknown and often extended periods of time was the norm. I am lucky to have had those experiences and I am proud of how it has shaped my response to other times of hardship – mental, emotional and even physical.”

After his back injury, Smith decided “to focus on his passion for health and nutrition,” which led him to become a personal trainer, according to his ABC profile.

He is currently a coach at Deuce Gym and a trainer at Bodybuilding Club, a remote access training program. He lists ice baths among his “favorite indulgences.”

Smith Is Based in Venice, California

When Smith made the pivot from being an Army Ranger to Personal Trainer, he was drawn to Venice, California, where he now calls home.

Despite currently living in California, ABC refers to Smith as a “midwestern boy.” The Indy Star revealed he is a native of Noblesville, Indiana, where his parents David and Julie still live. He is a 2009 graduate of Cathedral High School.

His Last Relationship Was Two Years Ago

Smith revealed to Adams his last relationship was two years ago.

“So I’ve always, like, been a relationship guy,” Smith told Adams after being asked why he’s single. “I’ve had a couple longer relationships in my life, but two years ago I ended one that I thought was gonna last forever. And the ending of that relationship, like, destroyed me and so for the last two years, I just haven’t even tried to date anybody.” Now that some time has passed, he says he’s ready for the next step.

“Ben is so ready to get married and is truly looking for the right woman to settle down with and start a family,” states his ABC profile. “Ben wants a wife who can openly communicate and stay emotionally available.”

His profile elaborates, saying he is looking for a cheerleader or partner on the dance floor.

Smith Is Adams’ Runner Up

According to Reality Steve, Smith will be this season’s runner-up. Steve Carbone, the man running Reality Steve, reported that Zac Clark beat out Smith for the final rose, despite not getting engaged.

Carbone claims Adams is most interested in Brendan Morais, who self-eliminates. It reportedly left her distraught. “Zac was the one who opened up to her the most and professed his love, whereas it was much tougher for Ben, so ultimately she picked Zac.”

