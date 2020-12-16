Ben Smith’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette is beginning to get to the very end. Adams has selected her four final men, and she will meet their families on the newest episode of The Bachelorette tonight, December 15. The four remaining men are Ben Smith, Ivan Hall, Zac Clark, and Brendan Morais.

Unlike traditional hometown dates, the men will be bringing their hometown to Adams. Each contestant will have a few family members visit them at the La Quinta Resort and Club to meet Adams. Ben Smith and Tayshia Adams became close during his first one-on-one date in a recent episode, and she gave him the first hometown date rose.

Here’s what you need to know about Smith’s family:

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELORETTE,’ NOT KEEP READING.

1. Smith’s Parents Don’t Meet Adams

Due to COVID-19, The Bachelorette hometown dates will look different and a little smaller this year. Smith will have two people close to him come and meet Adams. Both of Smith’s parents will not be in attendance, according to Reality Steve.

David and Julie Smith – Ben Smith’s parents – live in a city near Carmel, Indiana, according to Stars Offline. Ben Smith’s hometown of Noblesville, Indiana, is about 30 minutes away from Carmel. David Smith has been a dentist for over 35 years and owned his own dental clinic called Really Smile Dental, per Stars Offline.

2. Smith Is Extremely Close to His Sister

Madalyn Smith is a registered nurse, and she previously worked at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago before attending UCLA’s nurse practitioner program, according to Decider. Fans will get to see Madalyn Smith on tonight’s hometown episode.

Ben Smith recently posted a series of photos with his sister for her birthday. “Happy birthday to the only other person with the exact same parents as me,” he captioned the photo. “I love you the most.” After his one-on-one date, Madalyn Smith posted a photo with him and wrote, “So thankful for you.”

3. Smith’s Sister Helped Him Through His Challenges

Ben Smith has opened about his relationship with his sister Madalyn Smith to Adams before on The Bachelorette. On his first one-on-one date with Adams, Smith revealed that he has had mental health struggles in the past and he attempted suicide twice in 2018 and 2019. Smith explained that in 2018 he broke his back and was forced to leave the Army, and it took a toll on his wellness.

He had never told his sister about his struggles, but he told Adams that she was the only person who helped him through it. “I didn’t know how to say that I needed things,” Smith told Adams. “The only person I confided in was my sister.

Smith added, “I didn’t want to be here anymore… and I didn’t want to burden anybody with my problems. I thought the easiest way was just to not be around. Luckily, it didn’t work. And the only thing that got me through that was her, and she has no idea. She saved my life, and so I owe her everything.”

4. Someone Else in Smith’s Inner Circle Will Meet Adams

Madalyn Smith isn’t the only one fans will get to see. Chef Antonia Lofaso from Top Chef will also make an appearance at the hometown date. “The two people who show up for Bens hometown are Antonia and his sister Madalyn,” Reality Steve tweeted. “He trains Antonia at his gym. His parents are not there. For those that don’t know, Antonia Lofaso was on Top Chef and still is a big deal in the reality chef world I’m told.”

In a preview for the episode, Smith is chatting with Lofaso about his relationship with Adams. “You love her?” Lofaso asks Smith, to which he responds, “I don’t know.” Lofaso, Ben, and Madalyn Smith take Adams on a Venice Beach themed date, according to Reality Steve.

5. Smith’s Hometown Date Affects His Future With Adams

As many Bachelor Nation fans know, hometown dates can make it more difficult for the Bachelorette to make a decision. Unfortunately, Adams sends home Smith at the end of the hometown dates, according to Reality Steve. But it might not be the last time fans see him.

“If you watched the previews for the rest of the season, Ben is shown talking to Tayshia in a scene that we don’t see tonight, which means we now know Ben shows back up at some point during the finale,” Reality Steve wrote. “With Ben going home tonight, clearly that’s not the case. But now that we know he shows back up in the finale, so maybe the info I was given only knew that Ben was in the finale, so they assumed that meant final two? Who knows?”

