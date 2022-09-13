Fans Think Frontrunner From Tayshia Adams’ Season Is the Next ‘Bachelor’

Could producers have chosen a former “Bachelorette” suitor from Tayshia Adams’ season to hand out roses on the next season of “The Bachelor“? That’s what some fans have found themselves wondering after some interesting tidbits shared by the former reality star on social media.

With the current season of “The Bachelorette” set to wrap up next week, many fans have found themselves wondering which guy will be the next franchise lead. Now, a recent career move from a former frontrunner has set the rumor mill into action.

On September 12, 2022, Ben Smith revealed that he was officially leaving his job as a personal trainer and fitness guru at Rodeo Athletic.

“The scales in my life have tipped in favor of professional opportunities and personal interests outside the gym and I’m eager to continue chasing this new growth – even if it means stepping away from things I love,” he captioned an Instagram post, in part. Perhaps unsurprisingly, his announcement has caused some chatter amongst Bachelor Nation.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Have Been Wondering if Smith Is Leaving His Job to Film ‘The Bachelor’

Although Smith wouldn’t be able to share if he’d been cast as the next “Bachelor,” several fans are hoping that the timing of his announcement means that he’s heading to the Bachelor Mansion to meet 25 women in hopes of falling in love.

Couple Smith’s Instagram feed post with a video that he shared on his Instagram Stories in which he told his followers, “first off, you’re about the get real sick of me.” If Smith isn’t the next “Bachelor,” he isn’t doing much to keep the rumors at bay.

“Omg what if he’s the new bachelor? That’d be amazing,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Smith’s potential casting.

“Ngl I’ve been sitting here and just sighing with apathy at all the potential Bach contenders so far but..THIS. This would actually get me excited. Which means I’m sure it’s not happening but oh well,” someone else added.

“Yeah this timing is quite sus! Let’s keep our eyes out for intro package filming,” a third comment read.

Not everyone is convinced, however.

“He did spend the last month or so touring with a band as their personal trainer. Maybe he’s shifting more into that type of work instead of being at a single gym?” someone suggested.

“He made a new website, y’all. He’s almost definitely pursuing a new business,” another Reddit user said.

Smith Didn’t Have an Interest in Going on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

After parting ways with Adams — she chose to get engaged to Zac Clark on the finale, leaving Smith heartbroken, Smith decided to stay away from the “Bachelor” franchise. While a lot of leftover singles end up going on “Bachelor in Paradise,” that’s not the road that Smith took.

In fact, when someone asked him if he’d do the show during an Instagram Q&A posted to his stories, he responded, “nah, girl,” according to Screenrant. Instead, Smith teamed up with a pal and founded Rodeo Athletic, a gym located in Los Angeles.

When Smith sat down for a chat with Kaitlyn Bristowe on her “Off the Vine” podcast, he admitted that he knew “nothing” about “Paradise.”

“I know there’s a bunch of guys and I know there’s a bunch of girls that go to an island. Or like, Mexico, or something. And they, like, date each other. I don’t know the format,” Smith said.

