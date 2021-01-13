Ben Smith Asked About Who He’d Want to See in ‘Paradise’

Ben Smith recently sat down for a chat with Kaitlyn Bristowe on her Off the Vine podcast, with part one airing last week and part two being released today. During the interview, Bristowe asked Smith, who appeared on Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette, who he would want to get to know better if he was given the opportunity to go on Bachelor in Paradise.

Smith told Bristowe that he wasn’t super familiar with the ladies from previous seasons of The Bachelor. And while Bristowe couldn’t get him to say a name outright, Smith did admit that he thought that there were quite a few “cute” women on Colton Underwood’s season.

“Hypothetically. Let’s say you go on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ Top three women you want to see walk down the stairs,” Bristowe said, starting the Paradise conversation.

“I know nothing about ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ … I know there’s a bunch of guys and I know there’s a bunch of girls that go to an island. Or like, Mexico, or something. And they, like, date each other. I don’t know the format,” Smith told Bristowe.

“Do you even know, like, past people of other seasons, like, women who you would even potentially be interested in?” Bristowe asked. The two had a little bit of back and forth before Smith went back to the original question.

“Top three. I wasn’t [planning] for that question,” Smith said. Bristowe then told him that he didn’t have to answer.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ben Smith Thinks Demi Burnett Is ‘Hilarious’

Trying to think of someone he’d like to meet in Paradise, Smith brought up Demi Burnett, who was previously on Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, and on Bachelor in Paradise.

“Is there in anyone in Bachelor Nation that’s come across where you’re like, ‘oh dang’?” Bristowe prompted.

“I think Demi is hilarious. I follow her on Instagram. I think she’s hilarious,” Smith said. “There’s several girls from that season, too, that are pretty cute. But, like, I’m bad at names,” Smith went on. “The only reason I know Demi is because I followed her Instagram a long time ago and didn’t even know that she was on [‘The Bachelor’].”

As previously reported by Heavy, Bachelor in Paradise has not yet gotten the go-ahead to start filming a new season due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, beloved Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison has confirmed that the show will be returning, and that producers are hoping to film in the coming months.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Asked Ben Smith About Hannah Brown & Offered to Find Him ‘a Dog and a Girlfriend’

Interestingly, Bristowe asked Smith outright about former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown.

“What about Hannah B? She’s in your next of the woods over there…” Bristowe said.

“Hannah lives in Venice. I’ve never had any communication with her,” Smith responded.

“I’m not going to toot my own horn, but, I am a matchmaker,” Bristowe continued. “If there’s anyone in mind, you just come to me, off the record, I’m your girl.”

“You’ll get me a dog and a girlfriend,” Smith joked, referring to an earlier point in their conversation in which the two discussed their love of dogs.

