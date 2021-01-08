Was This ‘Bachelorette’ Star Dropping Hints to Tayshia Adams Before the Finale?

Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette was less than traditional, mainly because she had to try to make things work with the men who had been cast for Clare Crawley’s season. Everything ended up working out for Adams in the end — she is happily engaged to Zac Clark.

However, fans have had a weird theory about one of Adams’ final guys for quite some time now — and he’s clearing the speculation up. Fans had noticed that Smith was posting various messages that read “I love you” on Instagram, and believed that he was dropping hints for Adams. Well, he was asked about it when he sat down with Kaitlyn Bristowe for an episode of her podcast on Thursday.

“It was never that,” he told Bristowe, according to Us Weekly, letting everyone know that he wasn’t trying to send a secret message of any kind to Adams.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ben Smith’s Instagram ‘I Love You’s’ Were Posted Almost Daily, Fans Say

Ben Smith was sent home when Adams simply didn’t feel as though their relationship was in the same place as her relationship with the other guys. The main issue was that Smith didn’t tell Adams that he loved her, even though he said he did during his private interviews used to supplement the show.

“I’m not asking for this grand gesture, but the fact he couldn’t give me one ounce of emotion was extremely disappointing,” Adams said on the show.

So, Smith left, visibly upset, but he simply couldn’t get over Adams — so, he came back. Somewhat surprisingly, Adams decided to let him stay, offering him a rose at the rose ceremony and sending home fan favorite Ivan Hall.

It was while he was gone, however, that fans noticed something strange; he was posting “I love you” messages on Instagram that appeared almost daily, according to Us Weekly. Fans were quick to question if the messages were meant for Adams.

Smith went on to explain his reasoning for the loved-up posts.

“This is like me seeing other people where they’re at, and I understand that maybe other people don’t have as much love in their life as I happen to have now, so I’m gonna give it every chance that I can,” he told Bristowe.

Ben Smith Denied Returning Because He’d Hoped to Become the Next ‘Bachelor’

Another rumor that Smith addressed was whether or not he decided to return to The Bachelorette in hopes of becoming the next Bachelor.

“I never had any intentions of doing anything more,” he told Bristowe.

During a sit-down with Nick Viall on his podcast. Smith talked about being happy for Adams and Clark.

“When you love someone you let them grow, you let them go do what that thing that they need to do. So, I’m completely sincere in that I’m incredibly happy for her. I’m so thankful that she did it there and didn’t let me walk that fire hazard path into the woods to not get a rose at the end. I’m so thankful. She did an incredible job,” he told Viall.

READ NEXT: Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Are House Hunting & Keeping Babies in Mind