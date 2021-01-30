Bennett Jordan Reveals Who He Wants to See on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Will Chateau Bennett be taking up residence in paradise? Bennett Jordan opened up about possibly appearing on Bachelor in Paradise and the women he hopes to see there during his recent appearance on the Your Favorite Thing podcast.

While he is still undecided about appearing on the show, hosts Wells Adams and Brandi Cyrus pressed Jordan to name women in the franchise who interest him.

“I like Saneh, from this season with Matt [James], who was let go,” the Harvard graduate said of the week one elimination. “She’s a girl that’s out in Denver now and I think was previously in Florida. To be a little spark plug and very very cute.”

Jordan also expressed interest in former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman. She previously debunked rumors she was dating Jordan when he was misidentified as the mystery. man in a now-deleted Instagram post. He said, “I think she’s either dating someone, but it would be pretty surprising if she was coming back to [Bachelor in] Paradise trying to date someone in Bachelor Nation to me, but never say never.”

He pointed out they have both lived in similar areas of Atlanta and New York City, though Dorfman now lives in Los Angeles.

“I’ve always thought hey I’d meet the girl in New York, extract her and move to LA and start the family. But willing to reverse engineer that now,” the wealth management consultant quipped.

Jordan appeared on season 16 of The Bachelorette, first pursuing Clare Crawley and then her replacement, Tayshia Adams. Recently, ABC Executive said the network is making Bachelor in Paradise a priority.

Jordan Is Hesitant to Appear on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Despite his interest in Ste Clare and Dorfman, Jordan remains unsure if Bachelor in Paradise is a good fit.

“[Bachelor in] Paradise probably and Mexico is a little bit more my speed but um I think it’s high risk, high reward, right,” he explained. “The thought of having to go and continue some drama that I don’t actually feel or have with Noah [Erb] as part of a storyline is, you know, not something I’m really wanting and willing to do.”

He continued, “I see it and I think I can do it effectively and have a really good time doing it, hopefully, you know, meet a future fiancée or the future love of my life along the way.”

Adams, the “resident bartender slash therapist in paradise,” insisted the tropical iteration of the dating competition is a place where contestants can show their true personalities and developing relationships have more quality time.

Jordan seemed to be coming around on the idea, adding, “Quality time and physical touch are my jam so I think there’s probably more time for that and optionality for that on [Bachelor in] Paradise than there is on Bachelor, Bachelorette.”

Jordan Is Open to Being the Bachelor

Adams and Cyrus asked Jordan if he was open to being the Bachelor. “Yeah, I mean listen, I think that’s totally different than going on [Bachelor in] Paradise, right,” the New Yorker explained. “I think then you’ve got the optionality to give so many women fresh starts, you know. I like to think and hope that there would be a lot of professional women that would be excited to sign up and, you know, try to compete for my heart.”

While the prospect of being a lead seemed more appealing, Jordan insisted he was not campaigning for the spot.

“I’d be happy to meet someone hobbling on my crutches, you know, to go grab a coffee as well,” he said, referencing his recovery after knee surgery. “So, we’ll see what happens in the next few months. I’m open to it all. I’d rather meet someone than not, but I see how it works on The Bachelor, I see how it works on The Bachelorette and have a little bit more comfort with that than I do with [Bachelor in] Paradise.”

