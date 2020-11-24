Bennett Jordan on ‘The Bachelorette’: 5 Fast Facts

Bennett Jordan is a contestant on season 16 of The Bachelorette, choosing to stay and pursue Tayshia Adams after Clare Crawley’s early departure.

Jordan became an early fan-favorite after exiting a Rolls Royce in a scarf and loafers on night one, an arrival he deemed “in true Hollywood fashion.” In a season where viewers are just starting to know Adams’ suitors, Jordan stood out for his quips and attention to skincare.

His time on the dating franchise has been rather unique amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with this season filmed in a quarantined bubble at the La Quinta Resort and Club after production delays. Because of these delays, Crawley was able to look up all of her suitors on social media and after finally meeting, left the season early engaged to Jordan’s castmate Dale Moss. In her stead, Adams was brought in as a replacement lead.

Here is what you need to know:

1. Jordan Graduated From Harvard

As fans well know, Jordan is a 2007 graduate of Harvard University. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and Government, according to his LinkedIn.

“You know, growing up, school was not challenging. You know, [I] did go to Harvard and I think that is playing into my favor,” Jordan said during a date on The Bachelorette, before getting numerous spelling and math problems wrong.

According to his ABC profile, “In college, Bennett joined one of those fancy Finals Clubs everyone learned about from watching ‘The Social Network.’”

2. He Works as a Wealth Management Consultant in New York City

Despite his poor showing in math during the “Grown Ass Man Challenge” group date, Bennett has a career in finance. “Now, Bennett works as a financial planner in New York City where his life has become everything young Bennett ever wanted,” according to his ABC profile.

Jordan is a Managing Director, Wealth and Alternative Asset Management at Whitney Partners, LLC. He previously worked at Sheffield Haworth.

3. Jordan Applied to the Bachelorette Because of the Pandemic

For years, friends, family and “even exes on the way out the door” told Jordan he would be a good fit for The Bachelorette. “I never really took it seriously until I was kind of quarantined alone in New York City in the, you know, epicenter of the pandemic and by myself for that entire time” he revealed to former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin on Bachelor Happy Hour.

He told them he was over the monotony of working and working out at home, cooking and doing home projects.

“So I gave it a shot and, you know, rapidly, you know, progressed through the little process there and was super excited to have an opportunity like this, it was fantastic,” he said.

4. He’s Athletic

“You know I played basketball, I played football growing up,” Jordan said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. He added, “Always played sports, was super competitive. I’ve got an older brother, a younger brother.”

He is still athletic, showcasing on his Instagram times he went to the gym or played basketball. He also shared on his ABC profile his affinity for morning yoga classes.

One sport Jordan does not enjoy is gold, with his ABC profile plainly stating, “Bennett hates golf.”

5. Jordan Was Engaged

Reality Steve reported Jordan was previously engaged, sharing deleted social media posts of ex Liz Brim. Based on these posts, they were dating by 2015.

Brim posted on February 2, 2019 “Greetings from Tulum for a very important announcement #andbenforever,” seemingly confirming an engagement as she showed off a ring while lounging with Jordan on a beach.

While it is not completely known when their engagement ended, it was at least through August 2019 as she posted “My monkey forever and ever.”

Jordan can be seen on The Bachelorette, airing tonight at 8/7c on ABC.

