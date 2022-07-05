Bachelor Nation Star Lands Their First Headlining Show in Vegas

Fourth of July weekend was a stellar moment in the life and career of “Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” alum, Blake Horstmann. On June 26, the professional DJ posted on Instagram, “Excited to announce my first Headlining VEGAS show! 4th of July weekend is gonna be HUGE!”

Fans Were Ecstatic

Fans couldn’t wait to congratulate the runner up from Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette.” Horstmann’s girlfriend, Giannina Gibelli, from season one of the Netflix reality show, “Love is Blind,” simply posted, “🔥🔥🔥🔥, to which one user responded, “@gianninagibelli I hope you’re coming with him!”

Another fan posted, “Well deserved!!! So proud and thrilled for you Blake!” Another proud poster wrote, “Oh this is sick! Congrats bro!”

“So excited for this!!,” another fan posted. “Congrats….you will shine for sure!” posted another.

The show took place at the Elia Beach Club in Las Vegas on July 3, the night after legendary rapper, Snoop Dogg, took the stage.

How Did it Go?

Horstmann seemed to be right in his element as a huge American flag waved beside him on a beautiful sunny day, while he jumped up and down surrounded by screaming fans. He posted a clip on Instagram which got rave reviews.

“We had so much fun!! You killed it,” wrote one fan. Another exclaimed, “You are doing amazing. And so happy for your relationship. You look truly happy.”

Bachelor Nation alum, Jason Tartick posted, “The flag wave is a 10/10.” Another enthusiastic fan wrote, “Yesssss doing what you love😍😍”

Horstmann recently went public about his relationship with “Love is Blind’s” Giannina Gibelli. The two met on the set of the MTV show “All Star Store,” and officially confirmed their relationship in June, according to E! Online.

Horstmann was originally introduced to audiences on season 14 of “The Bachelorette,” where the lead broke his heart by choosing Garrett Yrigoyen over him.

In season six of “Bachelor in Paradise,” Horstmann started looking for love on TV once again. However, this time, instead of gaining audiences’ sympathy, he garnered their wrath. The animosity stemmed from some off-camera antics that occurred during the country music festival, Stagecoach, prior to BIP filming.

As E! News describes, “contestant Blake Horstmann found himself in a bit of a sticky situation between fellow stars Caelynn Miller-Keyes [and] Kristina Schulman. After arriving to the tropical location, it was revealed that Blake had been involved with both Caelynn and Kristina prior to the show, even hooking up with both of them during the same weekend at Stagecoach Festival in April.”

Miller-Keyes alleged on the show that Horstmann had told her to keep their hookup a secret, referring to it as a “mistake.” These indiscretions turned many fans against Horstmann. To defend himself, he posted Miller-Keyes’ text messages online, which fueled even more hostility toward him.

Despite the struggles his actions caused him, the Colorado native told Us Weekly that he has no regrets. He expressed on the outlet’s podcast “Here for the Right Reasons,” in 2021, “I was like, ‘No, like, I’m gonna fight.’ So no, I don’t regret that, I don’t. And I would do it again if I had to. I just wish it didn’t have to come to that, but it did.’”

READ NEXT: Amputee ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant is ‘Crushed’ by Producers’ Bad Behaviors