​​‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022 Spoilers for Episode 10

The drama continues to heat up on “Bachelor in Paradise,” as the recently reunited couples prepare for the upcoming rose ceremony.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 8 OF “BACHELOR IN PARADISE.”

While the Split Week twist is over, love triangles and new arrivals continue to cause tension. Who arrives in Mexico? Does anyone unexpectedly leave? Which couples will not make it to next week?

The women left standing are:

Brittany Galvin, Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”

Shanae Ankney, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Genevieve Parisi, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Serene Russell, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Victoria Fuller, Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor”

Danielle Maltby, Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor”

Kate Gallivan, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Eliza Isichei, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Jessenia Cruz, Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”

Sarah Hamrick, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Florence Alexandra, Seasons 1 and 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise Australia”

The men still in Mexico are:

Jacob Rapini, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Brandon Jones, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Logan Palmer, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Andrew Spencer, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Johnny DePhillipo, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Michael Allio, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Rodney Mathews, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Aaron Clancy, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Alex Bordyukov, Rachel Lindsay’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Tyler Norris, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Here is what you need to know:

Victoria Fuller’s Love Triangle Heats Up

With a looming rose ceremony, Victoria Fuller must decide if she wants to be with Johnny DePhillipo or Alex Bordyukov.

As viewers previously watched, Fuller seemingly went into the Split Week twist in a rock-solid relationship with DePhillipo. After learning that some of the men on the beach were forming new connections, she decided to explore her spark with Bordyukov.

No longer separated, the trio is now all on the beach.

“Everything about you is amazing,” Fuller is seen telling Bordyukov in a preview. He later adds in a confessional, “I don’t play to lose, there is no Johnny.”

DePhillipo is not interested in any other relationships on the beach. As he tells some of the other men, “If she picks him, I probably bounce.”

So who will receive Fuller’s rose?

She admits ahead of the rose ceremony, “Tonight is going to be really hard for me. I’m just so confused, I don’t know what to do.”

Justin Glaze Returns to the Beach

The beachgoers will be greeted by a familiar face when Justin Glaze descends the stairs. Sent home during the second rose ceremony, he has returned with his eyes set on Eliza Isichei. She arrived after his exit, during the Split Week twist.

While Isichei is open to “exploring other things,” she has been developing a connection with Rodney Mathews.

As Mathews admitted in the preview, before Glaze’s entrance, “I’m definitely a happy man. Eliza has what I’m looking for in a wife and I’m not concerned bout who comes down those steps.”

Who will Isichei choose at the upcoming rose ceremony?

New Arrivals Shake up Existing Couples

New arrivals, with date cards in hand, could threaten the recently reunited couples.

According to Reality Steve, the final three men to arrive in Mexico are:

Hayden Markowitz, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Twins Joey and Justin Young, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Much to Logan Palmer’s displeasure, Hayden Markowitz takes Kate Gallivan on a date. According to this week’s preview, the pair go zip lining.

“I thought there was something special here, why would you want to risk it?” Palmer says in a confessional.

Palmer’s former flame, Shanae Ankney, will leave behind a budding romance with Jacob Rapini for her second double date of the season. The 24-year-old twins, Joey and Justin Young, invite the 30-year-old and Florence Alexandra on their date, which includes body shots.

“Age ain’t nothing but a number,” Ankney declares in this week’s preview.

Genevieve Parisi & Aaron Clancy Face Trouble in Paradise

Justin Glaze’s entrance shakes up more than one couple in paradise. Glaze’s first love interest of the season, Genevieve Parisi, was recounting his first exit to bartender Wells Adams, when her new beau, Aaron Clancy, walked off.

“Genevieve and him already had a connection. I came in, my connection’s much better,” Clancy told Adams in a clip. Parisi then interjects, “Well, no. There’s stuff in between. Victoria came in, took him on a date and then we just like argued for three days. Then Aaron came in and then I was like thank you.”

Parisi chases after Clancy to figure out what is wrong.

“If Justin made you feel good, you would still be with him?” Clancy asks Parisi. In this week’s preview, he accuses her of gaslighting him.

Their argument seemingly escalates, with Parisi threatening to leave with her bags packed.

“I’m sorry, does it matter how I feel?” she tells Clancy. “I’m done.”

Will their relationship make it another week?

Sarah Hamrick Leaves Paradise

Sarah Hamrick will unexpectedly pack her bags before the next rose ceremony because of a death in the family.

Reality Steve wrote that she “had to leave the beach because her grandmother died. I believe this was before rose ceremony #3 happened.”

Hamrick initially had a spark with Logan Palmer before he decided to pursue Kate Gallivan.

Who Will Receive a Rose?

The beachgoers are preparing for their first rose ceremony since the Split Week twist. How has the recent shake-up affected the relationships?

Based on Reality Steve spoilers, the rose ceremony is expected to play out as follows:

Brittany Galvin gives her rose to Tyler Norris

Serene Russell gives her rose to Brandon Jones

Victoria Fuller gives her rose to Johnny DePhillipo

Danielle Maltby gives her rose to Michael Allio

Kate Gallivan gives her rose to Logan Palmer

Eliza Isichei gives her rose to Rodney Mathews

Jessenia Cruz gives her rose to Andrew Spencer

While it is a little less clear, following their double date, Shanae Ankney and Florence Alexandra will most likely give their roses to Joey and Justin Young.

After their fight, it remains to be seen if Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy will stick around, but according to Reality Steve, they break up by the end of the season.

That means the men most likely to head home are Justin Glaze, Jacob Rapini and Alex Bordyukov.

The exits do not stop there.

“At that next rose ceremony after [Split Week], Eliza gave her rose to Rodney over Justin,” wrote Reality Steve. “But then I guess she walked Justin out, then when she came back, she had a conversation with Rodney and basically felt pressured to give him a rose, so they broke up and both left the beach. I have no idea if Eliza and Justin are a thing post show now.”

Who Else Is Coming to Paradise?

More Bachelor Nation stars are still expected to arrive in Mexico, but with so many established couples, the options are slim.

According to Reality Steve, the final three women to hit the beach will be:

Mara Agreat, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Ency Abedin, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Lyndsey Windham, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

While the blogger reports that Mara Agreat will get involved in a love triangle, Lyndsey Windham will leave after being unable to find a date.

“When Lyndsey came on the beach, there weren’t many options, so she asked Logan, Kate told him she didn’t want him going on a date, so Lyndsey just went home,” Reality Steve wrote.

