​​‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022 Spoilers for Episode 12

“Bachelor in Paradise” is rapidly coming to an end as the couples try to decide if they have a future outside of Mexico. With looming love triangles and impending arrivals, who will make it to the finale?

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 8 OF “BACHELOR IN PARADISE.”

The women on the beach are:

Brittany Galvin, Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”

Shanae Ankney, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Genevieve Parisi, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Serene Russell, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Victoria Fuller, Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor”

Danielle Maltby, Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor”

Kate Gallivan, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Eliza Isichei, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Jessenia Cruz, Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”

Florence Alexandra, Seasons 1 and 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise Australia”

The men in Mexico are:

Jacob Rapini, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Brandon Jones, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Logan Palmer, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Andrew Spencer, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Johnny DePhillipo, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Justin Glaze, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Michael Allio, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Rodney Mathews, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Aaron Clancy, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Alex Bordyukov, Rachel Lindsay’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Tyler Norris, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Hayden Markowitz, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Twins Joey and Justin Young, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

While some relationships continue to blossom, others are going to come to a head. Here is what you need to know:

Michael Allio & Danielle Maltby Explore Their Feelings on Horseback

Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby head to Sayulita for a date.

“I’m going to be spending a lot of time dedicated to Danielle, getting to know her better ‘cause time’s running out and at the end of this, it’s an important decision,” the single father said in a promo.

The pair ride on horseback while bartender Wells Adams runs around, filling their taco, chocolate-covered banana and drink needs.

“Quite frankly, I really wasn’t expecting Wells. We turn the corner and there’s Wells again. I love him as a person but we need to focus on us,” Allio added. He then quipped, “What can’t this man do? He might as well run for mayor at this point.”

Eliza Isichei Must Choose Between Justin Glaze & Rodney Mathews

Eliza Isichei must choose between Justin Glaze and Rodney Mathews as their love triangle comes to a head. So which of the men will she choose?

“How am I supposed to choose between two amazing guys?” Isichei tearfully says in a clip. “Justin made me feel like I was the only girl in the world. Rodney is just the sweetest guy ever.”

According to Reality Steve, she gives her rose to Mathews at the next rose ceremony.

As the blogger wrote, “But then I guess she walked Justin out, then when she came back, she had a conversation with Rodney and basically felt pressured to give him a rose, so they broke up and both left the beach. I have no idea if Eliza and Justin are a thing post show now.”

He provided an update on Twitter, explaining that there was a breakdown in communication between Isichei and Glaze after filming concluded.

The Women Hand Out the Roses

As this week’s preview teases, the women are in charge at the upcoming rose ceremony. Aside from Eliza Isichei’s love triangle, who else will receive a rose?

Based on Reality Steve spoilers, the following women are likely to give their roses to the following men:

Brittany Galvin’s rose goes to Tyler Norris

Genevieve Parisi’s rose goes to Aaron Clancy

Serene Russell’s rose goes to Brandon Jones

Victoria Fuller’s rose goes to Johnny DePhillipo

Danielle Maltby’s rose goes to Michael Allio

Kate Gallivan’s rose goes to Logan Palmer

Jessenia Cruz’s rose goes to Andrew Spencer

Florence Alexandra and Shanae Ankney give their roses to twins Justin and Joey Young

That would leave Jacob Rapini, Alex Bordyukov and Hayden Markowitz to pack their bags.

Who Is Still Coming to Paradise?

While “Bachelor in Paradise” is winding down, there are still more women set to arrive in Mexico.

According to Reality Steve, the final three arrivals are:

Mara Agreat, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Ency Abedin, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Lyndsey Windham, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

However, with so many established relationships, the newcomers have limited options. As the blogger reported, Lyndsey Windham will leave after she cannot find someone to go on a date.

“When Lyndsey came on the beach, there weren’t many options, so she asked Logan, Kate told him she didn’t want him going on a date, so Lyndsey just went home,” Reality Steve wrote.

Mara Agreat will have better luck. According to Reality Steve, she gets involved in a love triangle with twins Joey and Justin Young.

