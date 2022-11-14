​​‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022 Spoilers for Episode 13

This season of “Bachelor in Paradise” has been littered with unexpected breakups, exits and love triangles. Now, with proposals just around the corner, which couples will last?

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 8 OF “BACHELOR IN PARADISE.”

The last episode saw the Rodney Mathews, Justin Glaze and Eliza Isichei love triangle implode, with Isichei hoping for a second chance with Glaze. What will Glaze say when she arrives at his home in Baltimore? Will anyone new show up in Mexico? Which former Bachelorettes make surprise appearances?

The women still on the beach are:

Brittany Galvin, Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”

Shanae Ankney, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Genevieve Parisi, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Serene Russell, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Victoria Fuller, Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor”

Danielle Maltby, Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor”

Kate Gallivan, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Jessenia Cruz, Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”

Florence Alexandra, Seasons 1 and 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise Australia”

The men still in Mexico are:

Brandon Jones, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Logan Palmer, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Andrew Spencer, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Johnny DePhillipo, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Michael Allio, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Aaron Clancy, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Tyler Norris, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Twins Joey and Justin Young, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Here is what you need to know:

Eliza Isichei Chases After Justin Glaze

Eliza Isichei is chasing after Justin Glaze, hoping for a second chance. But will she succeed?

“I’m about to go knock on Justin’s door,” she said at the end of last week’s episode. “Going after him, this is definitely a first. He’s not expecting me but I think it confirms to me that like my feelings are real and he’s really important to me ‘cause I wouldn’t do this for just anyone. I’m trusting in that feeling that I had while we were together on the beach.”

As viewers saw, she gave Rodney Mathews a rose over Glaze at the last rose ceremony, only to realize she made a mistake the next day. Much to the shock of their fellow contestants, she broke up with Mathews.

After leaving the beach, Isichei flew to Baltimore to knock on the door of a surprised Glaze. “In the end, I like finally went after what I wanted and that’s you,” she tells him in a preview.

In the clip, he admits, “I’m just like utterly confused.”

According to Reality Steve, Glaze ends up turning her down. As the blogger tweeted, he “wanted somebody who’s all in.”

But the drama does not end there. During Reality Steve’s recent thread about the upcoming reunion special, he tweeted, “Also, Justin said after Eliza left Baltimore they were supposed to meet up in LA. They’d talked for hrs after cameras left & he’d told her no and were thinking about maybe trying in LA but she ghosted him. She said he didn’t hit her up until like 11 at night when he was there.”

The Beach Is Left Reeling After Rodney Mathews’ Exit

The beachgoers were left in tears after Rodney Mathews’ exit.

“It’s just a somber day,” Serene Russell explains during a confessional. “Eliza told Rodney that she made a mistake. They both left paradise and we are all crushed.”

Mathews and Isichei’s breakup leaves the other couples questioning their relationship status.

“I’m questioning everything I think about right now,” Johnny DePhillipo tells Andrew Spencer in the promo. He responds, “I don’t even know what I’m doing bro.”

New Women Arrive in Paradise

It is slim pickings for the final three women set to arrive in Mexico, with most of the men in long-established relationships.

According to Reality Steve, the newcomers are:

Mara Agreat, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Ency Abedin, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Lyndsey Windham, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Mara Agreat arrives on the beach as everyone is mourning Rodney Mathews’ exit, calling the beachgoers “just sad.” She adds, “This is my first date and this beach right now is like somber.”

While she has some difficulty finding a date, a promo teases her getting covered in what appears to be chocolate. Who she takes on the date remains a mystery, but it is likely either Joey or Justin Young. According to Reality Steve, she ends up in a love triangle, or rather pentagon, with the twins, Shanae Ankney and Florence Alexandra.

Reality Steve reports that her fellow new arrival, Lyndsey Windham, ends up leaving the beach after being unable to find a date. And, as the preview teases, Ency Abedin gets caught up in a love triangle with Andrew Spencer and Jessenia Cruz.

Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Host BIP Prom

One of the show’s success stories, Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs, arrive in Mexico to host the latest “Bachelor in Paradise” prom. And as with past seasons, the night promises drama.

“Everything was great and then it just kind of turned to s***,” Genevieve Parisi explains in a promo.

It appears the love triangle between Andrew Spencer, Jessenia Cruz and Ency Abedin ends in tears and at least one person leaving the beach.

As Johnny DePhillipo adds, “How can this get any more insane?”

Andrew Spencer Is Caught in a Love Triangle

Andrew Spencer finds himself in a love triangle with Jessenia Cruz and newcomer Ency Abedin.

As viewers saw, Spencer originally developed a relationship with Teddi Wright before her unexpected exit. He briefly moved on with Brittany Galvin before Cruz’s arrival during the Split Week twist. The two have remained a lowkey couple ever since.

However, Abedin’s arrival will throw a wrench in the burgeoning romance.

As someone says during this week’s promo, “If Andrew and Ency come back as a new couple, I think Jessenia will lose her marbles.”

Spencer and Abedin are seen kissing at the “Bachelor in Paradise” prom, which eventually leads to his exit.

“Andrew got asked on a date by Ency (Clayton’s season) when she arrived. Later, he had to decide between Ency and Jessenia. He couldn’t so he left,” Reality Steve revealed on Twitter. “Said at reunion things were different once Teddi left. Teddi was not at the reunion taping.”

Rachel Recchia & Gabby Windey Arrive in Mexico

The beachgoers will be greeted by two familiar faces: Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

“Gabby and Rachel are on the beach. Paradise is never going to be the same,” Recchia declares in a promo.

Windey adds, “I’m here for the tea. I wanna f*** s*** up.”

According to Zachary Reality, the duo is just there to provide advice and spill the tea. But, since the season was filmed in June, the duo will both be sporting their engagement rings.

One person who seems less than enthused about their arrival is Logan Palmer. He infamously switched the Bachelorette he was pursuing during season 19.

“I already have about five exes on this beach,” Palmer says in a promo. “Let’s see what happens when you put them all in a jar and shake it up.”

