​​‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022 Spoilers for Episode 14

This season of “Bachelor in Paradise” has been marked by new twists, surprise exits and unexpected love triangles. With proposals on the horizon, some couples will flourish while others crack under the pressure.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 8 OF “BACHELOR IN PARADISE.”

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey arrived on the beach at the end of the last episode, but they are not the only visitors. According to the episode description, “Engagements are right around the corner in Paradise, but just as the seemingly stable remaining couples are feeling the romance, a series of surprise visits shake things up on the beach.”

So which relationships will sink and which will swim? Who else is coming to the beach? Which couple has the “stupidest” fight?

The remaining women in Mexico are:

Brittany Galvin, Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”

Shanae Ankney, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Genevieve Parisi, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Serene Russell, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Victoria Fuller, Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor”

Danielle Maltby, Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor”

Kate Gallivan, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Jessenia Cruz, Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”

Florence Alexandra, Seasons 1 and 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise Australia”

Mara Agreat, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Ency Abedin, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

The remaining men in Mexico are:

Brandon Jones, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Logan Palmer, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Andrew Spencer, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Johnny DePhillipo, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Michael Allio, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Aaron Clancy, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Tyler Norris, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Twins Joey and Justin Young, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Here is what you need to know:

Rachel Recchia & Gabby Windey ‘Spill All the Tea’

At the end of the last episode, the most recent Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia arrived on the beach. As ABC teases, they are “ready to spill all the tea on their former flames to their new ladies.”

While many of their former suitors are on “Bachelor in Paradise,” only one, in particular, seems unhappy about their arrival. As Logan Palmer says in a confessional, “This could mean disaster for me and Kate.”

After dating a few women in Mexico, Palmer is in a relationship with Kate Gallivan. She competed alongside Recchia and Windey on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor.”

“Why does Logan feel like he’s the Bachelor?” Recchia asks in the episode preview. The pilot adds, “I don’t respect Logan. I don’t think Logan has changed.”

Palmer infamously dumped Recchia to pursue Windey on season 19 of “The Bachelorette,” eventually leaving after he contracted COVID-19.

Brittany Galvin & Tyler Norris Go on a Date

In one of the seemingly stronger relationships in paradise, Brittany Galvin and Tyler Norris finally get a date. While not much is revealed in the promo, the pair are seen kissing outside, under papel picado.

“Brittany is exactly what I’ve always been looking for,” the 26-year-old declared in a promo. He is seen telling her over dinner, “I want to leave here with you.”

And according to Reality Steve, they do leave Mexico as a couple but have since broken up.

Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Host the First Ever BIP Sadie Hawkins Dance

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs return to Mexico to host “the first annual Sadie Hawkins in Paradise,” they announce in the episode preview. But as ABC teases, “Will the ‘90s-themed evening be a fun night out for the tropical lovebirds or is heartbreak on the horizon?”

As is customary for a Sadie Hawkins dance, the women must invite the men. And, based on the promo, they pull out all the stops.

Brittany Galvin emerges from a ball pit to ask out Tyler Norris, declaring, “Tyler from the New Jersey Shore, I would want nothing more than for you to join me on the dance floor.”

Unveiling a chalkboard checklist, Victoria Fuller tells Johnny DePhillipo “I know how much you love checklists.” The last item on the list reads, “Will you go to the dance with me?”

Aaron Clancy looks down at the beach to see Genevieve Parisi, backed by a mariachi band, ask “Will you go to the dance with me?”

But as Parisi explains in the promo, the night “kind of turned to s***.”

Andrew Spencer Leaves Paradise

What “Bachelor in Paradise” dance is complete without tears and drama? And this season is no different, with Andrew Spencer’s time in Mexico coming to an emotional end.

The 27-year-old finds himself in a love triangle with Jessenia Cruz and new arrival Ency Abedin.

“I had a thing with Ency and I had to see it through,” he explains to Cruz in the preview. Abedin then walks up, telling him, “I’m asking you to please walk away with me right now. Andrew, please. I’m begging you, please.”

According to Reality Steve’s Twitter thread about the upcoming reunion special, in the end, Spencer could not decide.

“Andrew got asked on a date by Ency (Clayton’s season) when she arrived. Later, he had to decide between Ency and Jessenia. He couldn’t so he left,” the blogger tweeted. “Said at reunion things were different once Teddi left. Teddi was not at the reunion taping.”

His exit will likely set off a chain reaction.

After Spencer tells Abedin “My heart is somewhere else,” she declares, “I need to go home. I’m done.” And with no new arrivals expected on the beach, Cruz’s time is also limited.

Genevieve Parisi & Aaron Clancy Have the ‘Stupidest’ Fight

Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy’s tumultuous relationship will erupt in yet another fight. Could this be the one that does them in?

The couple argues over whether “itching and pain are different.”

“It’s different,” Parisi says in the preview. He responds, “Look it up. Don’t yell at me, look it up. It’s scientifically proven that itching is low-level pain.”

Their spat is within earshot of the other beachgoers. As bartender Wells Adams later says in a confessional, “It’s not only the stupidest fight in the history of paradise, it’s the stupidest fight in the history of fights.”

While it remains to be seen if this is the fight that causes their breakup, Reality Steve reports that they do not leave Mexico in a relationship.

“Genevieve & Aaron didn’t go to overnights,” the blogger tweeted. “He broke up with her. Every time they got in a fight she tried to leave. Things seem to be amicable now.”

Kate Gallivan Rejects Logan Palmer’s Rose

Engagements are just around the corner, but there is still one rose ceremony left on “Bachelor in Paradise.” According to Reality Steve, the men will have the roses, but that does not mean it will end well for them.

One couple set to implode is Kate Gallivan and Logan Palmer, who have faced recent issues with communication and effort.

“On BIP, Lyndsey W arrived and asked Logan on a date. Kate didn’t want him going so he told her no,” Reality Steve tweeted. “At the next rose ceremony, Logan offered Kate a rose and she said no. Mentioned something about how he drives an orange Nissan and couldn’t afford a certain gym membership.”

Whether it is at the rose ceremony or heading into overnight dates, Shanae Ankney, Florence Alexandra, Mara Agreat and twins Joey and Justin Young are also expected to leave single.

According to Reality Steve, the final relationship status of the season’s core couples are:

Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi: They broke up.

Logan Palmer and Kate Gallivan: They broke up.

Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby: They left as a couple with Maltby soon moving to Ohio. Though, she will have her own apartment.

Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin: They left as a couple but have since split up.

Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller: They got engaged at the end of the season but have since split up. She has moved on with Greg Grippo.

Brandon Jones and Serene Russell: They are still engaged.

