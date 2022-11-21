​​‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022 Spoilers for Episode 15: Finale Night 1

“Bachelor in Paradise” is winding down and the couples’ days in Mexico are numbered. With the end looming, which couples will make the jump to the real world?

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 8 OF “BACHELOR IN PARADISE.”

Season 8 will conclude with a two-night finale, with most of the cast reuniting to address the biggest scandals during and after the season.

“Everything has led to this,” host Jesse Palmer says in this week’s preview. “It’s the shocking two-night finale event. Who will commit? Whose love will grow stronger? And whose relationships will come to a dramatic end? And then all the cast return to talk about the craziest season ever. Who is still together? Who has broken up? All of your burning questions will be answered. Plus, who will get engaged and will anyone get married? Find out next Monday and Tuesday night on the two-night finale of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’”

The women still in Mexico are:

Brittany Galvin, Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”

Shanae Ankney, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Genevieve Parisi, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Serene Russell, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Victoria Fuller, Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor”

Danielle Maltby, Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor”

Kate Gallivan, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Florence Alexandra, Seasons 1 and 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise Australia”

Mara Agreat, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

The men left standing are:

Brandon Jones, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Logan Palmer, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Johnny DePhillipo, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Michael Allio, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Aaron Clancy, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Tyler Norris, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Twins Joey and Justin Young, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Here is what you need to know:

Kate Gallivan Rejects Logan Palmer’s Rose at the Rose Ceremony

There’s trouble brewing in paradise for Kate Gallivan and Logan Palmer. Despite their recent heart-to-heart and romantic kiss on the beach, Reality Steve reported that Gallivan will reject his rose at the last rose ceremony of the season.

“If I accept this rose, it’s serious,” she said in a confessional.

The pair have had a tumultuous relationship since her arrival during the Split Week twist. Gallivan has expressed her concerns about the differences in their age and wealth.

“On BIP, Lyndsey W arrived and asked Logan on a date. Kate didn’t want him going so he told her no,” Reality Steve tweeted. “At the next rose ceremony, Logan offered Kate a rose and she said no. Mentioned something about how he drives an orange Nissan and couldn’t afford a certain gym membership.”

This is how the rest of the rose ceremony played out:

Brandon Jones gives his rose to Serene Russell

Johnny DePhillipo gives his rose to Victoria Fuller

Michael Allio gives his rose to Danielle Maltby

Aaron Clancy gives his rose to Genevieve Parisi

Tyler Norris gives his rose to Brittany Galvin

Joey Young gives his rose to Shanae Ankney

Justin Young gives his rose to Florence Alexandra

That means Mara Agreat, who went on a date with Justin Young, is sent home.

With the last rose ceremony of the season over, the couples must evaluate if they have a future outside of Mexico.

Genevieve Parisi & Aaron Clancy Split Before Fantasy Suites

Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy’s relationship has been one of the most dramatic in Paradise, even fighting over the difference between pain and itching. And it seems that drama catches up with them, with Reality Steve reporting the two do not make it to Fantasy Suites.

“Genevieve & Aaron didn’t go to overnights,” the blogger tweeted. “He broke up with her. Every time they got in a fight she tried to leave. Things seem to be amicable now.”

However, Parisi is not leaving her time on “Bachelor in Paradise” empty-handed. Reality Steve reports the 27-year-old takes the hot seat alongside her former enemy, Shanae Ankney, at the reunion special.

The friends, “were gifted a trip to Niagara Falls, since that’s where their 2-on-1 during Clayton’s season was,” Reality Steve tweeted.

Twins Joey & Justin Young Leave Mexico Single

All signs are pointing to Joey and Justin Young returning home single.

Bachelor Nation first met the twins during their short-lived stint on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette.” When the duo arrived in Mexico, they invited Shanae Ankney and Florence Alexandra on a double date.

Justin found himself in a brief love triangle after going on a date with Mara Agreat, but he decided to pursue Alexandra instead. Based on this week’s preview, he will give his rose to the “Bachelor in Paradise Australia” alum.

However, Reality Steve did not include either of the Young siblings on his list of this season’s final couples.

“I’m looking for a husband, not a TikTok boyfriend,” Ankney quipped during the trailer.

Tyler Norris & Brittany Galvin Broke up After Paradise

The honeymoon period is short-lived for Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin. Despite appearing to be one of the strongest couples on “Bachelor in Paradise,” Reality Steve reported in October that they have since broken up.

The duo met during the Split Week twist, with Galvin deciding to pursue the New Jersey native instead of Andrew Spencer. They have continued to grow closer, going on a date and dancing the night away at the Sadie Hawkins Dance.

But once in the real world, that close-knit relationship seemed less appealing.

“Tyler and Brittany left BIP as couple & met each others families,” Reality Steve explained on Twitter. “Tyler was going to LA for a party and asked her to go. She said she couldn’t bc didn’t have money and he offered to pay for her. She said no.”

He continued, “Days later she a bought ticket to London and then Italy for herself, and broke up with him on FaceTime in Italy. On stage she said their goals didn’t line up. Wanted him to be on his own person and felt he was just revolving his life around her.”

Danielle Maltby & Michael Allio Are Planning for Life Outside of ‘Paradise’

Danielle Maltby and Michael Allio are looking toward the future, but does that include an engagement? Not yet, according to Reality Steve.

“It’s time to start talking about what life looks like after ‘Paradise,” Maltby explains in a promo. “I know we’re not ready.”

But the blogger revealed the duo are still dating and even shared an update during the “Bachelor in Paradise” reunion.

“Michael and Danielle are still together. Danielle is moving to Ohio, but getting her own place. They are taking things slow,” Reality Steve tweeted.

The reunion is not without at least a little drama for the single father, who has to face his former flame Sierra Jackson.

Jackson “said she wish he was straight forward with her & that it was her that he didn’t feel it with and not that he wasn’t ready,” Reality Steve tweeted. He added, “She said Michael kissed her 3 times after they broke up and was under the impression there was still a chance. Michael denied doing that.”

Eliza Isichei, Rodney Mathews & Justin Glaze Reflect on Their Love Triangle

Eliza Isichei, Rodney Mathews, and Justin Glaze will reunite during the two-part “Bachelor in Paradise” finale.

As Bachelor Nation witnessed, Isichei hit it off with Mathews after arriving during the Split Week twist. Mathews did not put his foot down when the previously-eliminated Justin Glaze returned to the beach to ask her out on a date, which led Isichei to accept the invitation. Torn between the two men, she gave her rose to Mathews, only to regret it the next morning. She flew to Baltimore, Maryland in a failed attempt to win back Glaze.

According to Reality Steve’s coverage of the reunion special, Isichei and Glaze were still in contact when the cameras stopped rolling.

“Justin said after Eliza left Baltimore they were supposed to meet up in LA,” the blogger tweeted. “They’d talked for hrs after cameras left & he’d told her no and were thinking about maybe trying in LA but she ghosted him. She said he didn’t hit her up until like 11 at night when he was there.”

Palmer wanted to reflect on the reasons behind what he called “their dramatic love triangle.”

“You know, Rodney, the whole genesis of this situation really goes back to the time that Justin showed up on the beach, and you encouraged her to go on the date,” Palmer said in a promo. Mathews explained, “Specifically, what I said to her is, ‘If you 100% don’t know that it’s me, you should go on the date.’ Because I didn’t want to be a hypocrite. A week before that, I was dating Lace. I didn’t want to be toxic or controlling ‘cause that’s not me, that’s not my nature.”

But that was not what Isichei wanted to hear.

“I just felt like we were so good and all I needed to hear in that moment was, ‘I don’t want you to.’ Because i would do the same thing if the roles were reversed,” she explained. He retorted, ‘Even though I told you, ‘I don’t want you to go.’ Was that just not enough?”

Victoria Fuller Is Dating a Member of Bachelor Nation After Johnny DePhillipo Split

Victoria Fuller has found herself in an off-air love triangle and it will all play out during the “Bachelor in Paradise” reunion special.

Throughout the season, Fuller has been dating Johnny DePhillipo, who has expressed his apprehension over leaving Mexico engaged. As he says in this week’s preview, on what appears to be a fantasy suite date, “Engagement, that’s a big deal for me and I’m not just gonna be like, ‘Yeah, I want to,’ because you say you want to.”

In the end, Reality Steve reported the 26-year-old did get on bended knee but their romance soon imploded in the real world.

According to a Twitter thread on the reunion special, the blogger revealed the pair went to couple’s counseling, but still fought. She claims DePhillipo called her “a stupid c***” and admonished her worth as a woman. He expressed regret over some things he has said but denied that language. DePhillipo further claimed Fuller threw her wine at him and said she was out of his league.

Their “Bachelor in Paradise” costar Tyler Norris also interjected himself into the conversation, sharing claims Fuller was cheating.

Since their breakup, Fuller has moved on with Greg Grippo. The two were photographed together in Italy.

“Victoria & Greg were talking pre paradise but nothing serious,” Reality Steve explained in a tweet. “He had his ex (Clemence) and didn’t go & she went but she told Johnny about it. Then he’d see Greg texting her but she assured him she & Greg were just friends. Johnny found out thru social media about the Italy trip.”

Fuller and Grippo also revealed their matching tattoos that say “hot” in Italian.

Do Serene Russell & Brandon Jones Leave Mexico Married?

Serene Russell and Brandon Jones have made no secret of their feelings throughout the season, often talking of forever and marriage.

“I look at Serene and I know where her feelings are at,” he said in a confessional. “Like it’s just continuous excitement from here on out.”

One of the steadiest couples in Mexico, they had an instant connection and just had to wait out the Split Week twist. As this week’s preview teased, the pair seemingly accept an invitation to the fantasy suite.

“I think for Brandon and I, we both came into this with past experiences of feeling like we had the rug pulled from under us,” Russell explained in a promo. “So we’ve been having these conversations about the future this entire time. This is definitely the happiest I’ve ever been.”

To the surprise of no one, Reality Steve reported the couple ended the season engaged. But as the promo teases, host Jesse Palmer asks one lucky couple, “Do you want to get married, right here, right now?”

Will Russell and Jones say “I do” before returning home? Not so fast, reports Reality Steve.

“On final day, Jesse told them he was ordained, and asked them if they wanted to get married right there,” the blogger tweeted. “So BIP ends with a cliffhanger whether they got married or not. At reunion they come out and say they didn’t, just still engaged.”

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelor’ Winner Welcomes Second Child