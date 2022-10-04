​​‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022 Spoilers for Episode 3

The drama will only continue when “Bachelor in Paradise” returns with the first rose ceremony of season 8.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 8 OF “BACHELOR IN PARADISE.”

The women going into the first rose ceremony are:

Sierra Jackson, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Jill Chin, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Brittany Galvin, Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”

Teddi Wright, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Shanae Ankney, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Hunter Haag, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Genevieve Parisi, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Serene Russell, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Lace Morris, Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor”

Kira Mengistu, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Hailey Malles, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Victoria Fuller, Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor”

The men going into the first rose ceremony are:

Jacob Rapini, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Brandon Jones, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Justin Glaze, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Logan Palmer, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Andrew Spencer, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Johnny DePhillipo, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Michael Allio, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Casey Woods, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Romeo Alexander, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

As viewers last saw, Romeo Alexander was facing his share of emotional woes and Genevieve Parisi’s future with Justin Glaze remained uncertain. So, who will return for a second week in Mexico? How will new additions shake up the beach?

Here is what you need to know:

The Men Hand out the Roses

The men are in charge of the first rose ceremony of season 8, with 12 women vying for just 9 roses.

Picking up where episode 2 left off, ABC teased, “The cocktail party continues! As the rose ceremony approaches, the previously confident guys are realizing that holding the roses may not mean they have the advantage they expected.”

According to Reality Steve, the following men give their roses to the following women:

Jacob Rapini gives his rose to Lace Morris

Brandon Jones gives his rose to Serene Russell

Justin Glaze gives his rose to Genevieve Parisi

Logan Palmer gives his rose to Shanae Ankney

Andrew Spencer gives his rose to Teddi Wright

Johnny DePhillipo gives his rose to Victoria Fuller

Michael Allio gives his rose to Sierra Jackson

Casey Woods gives his rose to Brittany Galvin

Romeo Alexander gives his rose to Jill Chin

That means Hunter Haag, Kira Mengistu and Hailey Malles are sent home. However, Reality Steve reports Mengistu returns the next day and leaves with Romeo Alexander.

He added that Teddi Wright, who “wasn’t feeling it” with Andrew Spencer, self-eliminates. The trailer for the episode shows Wright saying, “I just feel so bad,” while a distraught Spencer says, “I really botched that, dude.”

As the episode description added, “Once all is said and done, nine new couples begin a new day in the sun ready to move their relationships forward, but it wouldn’t be Paradise without a slew of new singles making their way to the beach!”

Rodney Mathews Is a ‘Super Threat’

A fan-favorite from Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Rodney Mathews arrives on the beach. According to the episode description, “Lovable hottie Rodney shows up with hearts in his eyes, putting the ladies’ jaws on the floor.

“I have not heard a single girl here not say that they are not interested in Rodney,” Serene Russell says in a sneak peek shared by “Good Morning America.”

Lace Morris adds in a confessional, “He’s a super threat to all the guys here because every girl wants Rodney. But the boys are also friends with him.”

While it remains to be seen who the 30-year-old takes on a date, Teddi Wright and Morris seem to be strong contenders. The “Good Morning America” clip shows him pulling Wright aside, while Reality Steve reports that Mathews receives a rose from Morris at the rose ceremony.

“This man is amazing. He’s like a super threat to every relationship here,” adds Brandon Jones.

Genevieve Parisi & Shanae Ankney Go on a ‘Cursed’ Double Date

Bachelor Nation besties James Bonsall and Aaron Clancy return to the beach with a double date card in hand. However, their dates are far from friendly.

Clancy pairs up with Genevieve Parisi and Bonsall invites Shanae Ankney. Viewers will recall the duo was at odds during Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor.”

“The two-on-one enemies are going on a double date today,” Lace Morris succinctly puts it in the trailer.

In the clip, one of their cast members declares that the date is “spicy” while someone else adds “this is so cursed.”

And it seems the drama is only going to continue. As Parisi says in a confessional, “Shanae is trying to start drama. It’s not right.”

Ankney seems to be struggling with the realities of paradise. “It is very hard to juggle two men at once. I’ve never done that before,” the 30-year-old says. “I’m not holding back, I don’t care who’s around. Like, I’m being Shanae.”

BIP Alums Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Return to Give Advice

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon return to Mexico, where the now married couple first met, to share advice with this season’s contestants. The series shared a first look at their appearance on Instagram.

“Well, hi everybody. So, we met on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 2,” Haibon tells the beachgoers. His wife then quips, “And, we’re back but not to date anyone else.”

The duo reveals they can provide perspective on finding love on the beach and how those relationships can transition to the real world.

“They’re the best,” Jill Chin says in the clip. “They’re literally ‘Bachelor’ mom and dad. ‘Paradise’ worked for them and it’s so special for them to be here because this is where their love started.”

A Broken Ankle Sends Casey Woods Packing

Casey Woods will have to say goodbye earlier than expected. As the trailer teased, sirens arrive in paradise to carry the 37-year-old away.

According to Reality Steve, “Casey broke his ankle pre-rose ceremony #2, so he was gone before then.”

More Bachelor Nation Stars Will Arrive Throughout the Season

Mathews, Bonsall and Clancy are not the only new arrivals to paradise. Reality Steve reports that a slew of the franchise’s biggest stars will hit the beach in the coming weeks.

According to his blog, the future contestants include Mara Agreat, Danielle Maltby, Hayden Markowitz, twins Joey and Justin Young, Ency Abedin, Lyndsey Windham, Peter Izzo, Sarah Hamrick, Kate Gallivan, Eliza Isichei, Jessenia Cruz, Tyler Norris, Alex Bordyukov, Rick Leach and Olu Onajide.

Members of Australia’s Bachelor Nation, Florence Moerenhout and Adam Todd are also expected to appear, according to the blogger.

