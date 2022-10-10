​​‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022 Spoilers for Episode 4

The drama continues to heat up in the second week of “Bachelor in Paradise,” with everyone left reeling after Teddi Wright’s sudden exit from Mexico.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 8 OF “BACHELOR IN PARADISE.”

How will her departure affect the upcoming second rose ceremony? Who will receive a date card? Will anyone new walk down those stairs?

The women going into this episode are:

Sierra Jackson, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Jill Chin, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Brittany Galvin, Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”

Shanae Ankney, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Genevieve Parisi, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Serene Russell, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Lace Morris, Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor”

Victoria Fuller, Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor”

The men going into this episode are:

Jacob Rapini, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Brandon Jones, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Justin Glaze, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Logan Palmer, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Andrew Spencer, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Johnny DePhillipo, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Michael Allio, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Casey Woods, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Romeo Alexander, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Rodney Mathews, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

James Bonsall, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Aaron Clancy, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Here is what you need to know:

All Eyes Are on Rodney Mathews

All eyes were on Rodney Mathews when he arrived in paradise with a date card in hand, with interest shown from Teddi Wright, Lace Morris and Jill Chin. The last episode ended with the fan-favorite from Michelle Young’s season looking for Wright, only to find she quietly left the beach.

As Brandon Jones tells him in the promo, “You are the hottest commodity to hit this sand.”

That seems to be true, with Chin saying he looks “good” and Morris declaring him “a catch.” In the promo, Mathews is seen with the latter getting cozy in the sand.

Reality Steve reports the contestant from Ben Higgins’ season gives Mathews the rose at the upcoming rose ceremony, with Chin finding romance with Jacob Rapini.

As this week’s promo teases, Chin and Rapini strip down on a date, which she calls “magical.”

Genevieve Parisi Finds Herself in a Love Triangle

Paradise just got a little more complicated for Genevieve Parisi, who ABC teases “has eyes for another new guy, which sends her existing relationship into rocky waters.”

As viewers saw, she developed an early connection with Justin Glaze which was previously put into jeopardy when he went on a date with Victoria Fuller. Still, the runner-up from Katie Thurston’s season gave Parisi his rose.

Aaron Clancy soon arrived on the beach and invited Parisi on a double date with Shanae Ankney and James Bonsall.

As she admits in this week’s promo, “I haven’t been in a love triangle and I have to choose.”

Tensions only seem to rise as she is seen kissing both men. But, according to Reality Steve, the 27-year-old will give Clancy a rose at the upcoming rose ceremony.

Love Blossoms Between Brandon Jones & Serene Russell

Brandon Jones and Serene Russell’s burgeoning relationship hits a new milestone during week 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” According to the episode description, “It’s nothing but smooth sailing for lovebirds Serene and Brandon, whose relationship only grows after they receive a much-anticipated date card.”

In this week’s preview, Jones is seen wiping his eyes when Russell arrives for her date in a red dress. Teary-eyed, she admits in a confessional, “Literally how he looked at me, I’ve never seen that look in someone’s eyes before.”

The duo enjoys a pool-side dinner by candlelight, where Jones admits, “I’m falling in love with you.”

Ashley Iaconetti Blows Jared Haibon Away on Their Date in Paradise

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon attempt a romantic parents-night-out in paradise. While visiting with the contestants in this week’s promo, a date card arrives reading, “Ashley and Jared, it’s time to go back to where it all began.”

The promo shows the couple jet-skiing, dining and enjoying a night in the “boom, boom room.”

“People just don’t know how much this beach means to Ashley and I,” Haibon says in a confessional. “Yes, it’s the first place we met and it was a rocky road in the beginning, but it really formed a strong friendship that turned into a strong relationship that turned into the marriage that we have today.”

Haibon tells his wife, “I love you more today than I have ever.” She responds, “I know that, but just hearing you say it makes me want to cry.”

But, their romantic night takes a turn when Iaconetti crawls into bed. She attributes her “toxic” flatulence to the beans and creamy caesar she ate at dinner. While she says in a clip that there is “no way” she would have ever farted in front of him when they first met, the two are now a comfortable married couple with a baby.

This Week Sees Unexpected Entrances & Exits

Wright will not be the last contestant to shockingly leave Mexico. After getting off to a bumpy start, Reality Steve reports the recently eliminated Kira Mengistu returns and leaves with Romeo Alexander.

Casey Woods will also say goodbye earlier than expected. As the trailer teased, sirens arrive in paradise to carry the 37-year-old away. According to Reality Steve, “Casey broke his ankle pre-rose ceremony #2, so he was gone before then.”

Arriving to shake up the beach is Salley Carson, who declares in the promo, “I wasn’t ready last time, but I’m ready this time.” As Bachelor Nation will recall, she arrived to compete on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor,” only to decide it was too soon after a failed relationship and left before night one.

Last week, the women found a mysterious suitcase labeled with her name and went through it. Thrown in among her clothes were a waffle maker and a vibrator.

Her time on the beach will not last long, with Reality Steve reporting she exits before the season’s second rose ceremony. The blogger wrote, “production did her dirty and she wanted no part of being there anymore, so she left.”

What Happens in Episode 5?

This week’s drama is just getting started, with a rose ceremony expected in episode 5.

“With the rose ceremony fast approaching, the remaining single men begin to question how many days they have left in Paradise; but it’s not long before new drama takes center stage,” according to the episode description. “That’s right, Salley has arrived, finally ready to hit the beach and two daring women jump at the opportunity to confront her right away about her intentions. Then, Shanae faces double trouble as she sorts out her feelings for two suitors, and Ashley and Jared make the most out of their last night on the beach. Later, during a full moon, one newly formed couple has a romantic breakthrough and reveals it all.”

According to Reality Steve, the following women give their roses to the following men:

Serene Russell to Brandon Jones

Shanae Ankney to Logan Palmer

Victoria Fuller to Johnny DePhillipo

Sierra Jackson to Michael Allio

Genevieve Parisi to Aaron Clancy

Lace Morris to Rodney Mathews

Brittany Galvin to Andrew Spencer

Jill Chin to Jacob Rapini

