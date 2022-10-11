​​‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022 Spoilers for Episode 5

The beach has faced two major shakeups, as Teddi Wright and Sierra Jackson both unexpectedly self-eliminated ahead of the rose ceremony.

This week on “Bachelor in Paradise,” the women are in power. As ABC teased, “the remaining single men begin to question how many days they have left in Paradise.”

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 8 OF “BACHELOR IN PARADISE.”

Left to ponder a possible miracle, which of the men will live to see another day in Mexico? Will any new relationships form? Does anyone else unexpectedly leave?

The women going into this episode are:

Jill Chin, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Brittany Galvin, Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”

Shanae Ankney, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Genevieve Parisi, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Serene Russell, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Lace Morris, Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor”

Victoria Fuller, Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor”

The men going into this episode are:

Jacob Rapini, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Brandon Jones, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Justin Glaze, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Logan Palmer, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Andrew Spencer, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Johnny DePhillipo, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Michael Allio, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Casey Woods, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Romeo Alexander, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Rodney Mathews, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

James Bonsall, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Aaron Clancy, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Here is what you need to know:

Salley Carson Arrives at Paradise

Salley Carson makes her much-anticipated debut on “Bachelor in Paradise,” but she is not welcomed with open arms.

“I wasn’t ready last time, but I’m ready this time,” she declared in a promo. Bachelor Nation viewers briefly met Carson on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor.” She decided to leave before night one, still struggling with a recent breakup.

“Salley has arrived, finally ready to hit the beach and two daring women jump at the opportunity to confront her right away about her intentions,” ABC teased in the episode description. Reality Steve reported in the October 6, 2022 episode of his podcast that she is being accused of “clout-chasing.” Jill Chin is seemingly among her accusers, shown confronting her in a preview.

But, as Reality Steve also revealed, her time in Mexico does not last long. He previously wrote on his blog, “production did her dirty and she wanted no part of being there anymore, so she left.”

According to the blogger, the story of how she arrived in Mexico after her suitcase played out differently than it was shown in Wells Adams’ skit. While a producer did travel to Carson’s home only to be greeted by a man, it was just her roommate. She then went to have what Reality Steve is reporting as a 10-minute conversation with her ex about being absent from their joint business, while a producer waited in the car rather than the trunk. After already checking her bag, she had to miss her flight because of a situation at work and was told her bags would be returned as long as no one claimed them at the destination. However, Reality Steve alleges a producer removed one of the bags which served as motivation for her to finally travel to Mexico.

Though the bag everyone went through was not her missing bag, but rather one staged by producers with a waffle iron and vibrator, Reality Steve reported. He added that the contestants have since apologized in private for the moment.

Once she discovered what took place before her arrival, Reality Steve said she chose to leave before the season’s second rose ceremony.

Shanae Ankney Struggles in a Love Triangle

Shanae Ankney is the latest beachgoer stuck in a love triangle. “Shanae faces double trouble as she sorts out her feelings for two suitors,” according to the episode description.

The 30-year-old is trying to decide if she should pursue a relationship with Logan Palmer or James Bonsall. She had an initial spark with Palmer, but she accepted a date invite from Bonsall.

“There’s a lot of things I like about James. There’s a lot of things I like about Logan. But I don’t know if Logan knows what he wants. James said he’s all in on one afternoon. Like that feels good when someone, like, wants me. And like I feel confident in that,” she said in confessional during episode 4. “I need reassurance. Like, I have it from James, but not from Logan. With Logan, if he has a little bit more assertiveness, if he’s a little bit more confident in him and us, like, God, it could be like perfect.”

The ball is in Ankney’s court since the women are giving out this week’s roses.

Jill Chin & Jacob Rapini Bare All

After her week one drama with Romeo Alexander, it seems Jill Chin might finally find romance in Mexico. As ABC teased, “Later, during a full moon, one newly formed couple has a romantic breakthrough and reveals it all.”

The preview for this week shows Chin on a date with Jacob Rapini, howling naked at the moon. As she says in the clip, “She asked us both to get naked. Let’s just do it. It was magical.”

But they may face a roadblock. In another preview, Chin is seen confronting Salley Carson after her arrival. She appears to tell Carson, “You’re trying to steal my man in the 11th hour.”

In the clip, Rapini states, “We’re just having a conversation.”

An Injury Sends Casey Woods Home

“Bachelor in Paradise” is headed for another shocking departure. As an early trailer for the season teased, a medical emergency requires an ambulance to arrive on the beach.

So, who gets injured?

According to Reality Steve, “Casey [Woods] broke his ankle pre-rose ceremony #2, so he was gone before then.” Fans first met the 37-year-old on Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette,” but since arriving in Mexico, he has failed to make a meaningful connection.

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Enjoy Their Last Night of Paradise

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are no strangers to “Bachelor in Paradise,” first meeting on the beaches of Mexico.

“People just don’t know how much this beach means to Ashley and I,” Haibon said in episode 4. “Yes, it’s the first place we met and it was a rocky road in the beginning, but it really formed a strong friendship that turned into a strong relationship that turned into the marriage that we have today.”

Their romantic plans on their first night in the “boom boom room” were sidelined by Iaconetti’s gas. So, the parents received a date card and were able to return to the sight of their first date and go jet-skiing. But, when it came down to “sexy time,” Haibon fell asleep.

“Ashley and Jared make the most out of their last night on the beach,” according to the episode description. But, does that mean they can finally consummate their relationship in Mexico?

The Women Hand out Roses

The women have all the power this week, handing out roses at the upcoming rose ceremony. After the unexpected exits of Teddi Wright, Sierra Jackson and Casey Woods this week, four men are primed to go home.

According to Reality Steve, the following women give their roses to the following men:

Serene Russell to Brandon Jones

Shanae Ankney to Logan Palmer

Victoria Fuller to Johnny DePhillipo

Genevieve Parisi to Aaron Clancy

Lace Morris to Rodney Mathews

Brittany Galvin to Andrew Spencer

Jill Chin to Jacob Rapini

While Michael Allio is expected to stick around this week, it remains unclear who gives the single father their rose. Reality Steve had previously reported Jackson gives him a rose, but given her departure, that seems unlikely.

That means Justin Glaze, Romeo Alexander and James Bonsall are primed to leave Mexico.

READ NEXT: Go Inside the HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 House: Where Is It Located?