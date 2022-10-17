​​‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022 Spoilers for Episode 6

The drama on “Bachelor in Paradise” is heating up! Following yet another unexpected exit during the last episode, the men are left sweating ahead of the rose ceremony.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 8 OF “BACHELOR IN PARADISE.”

As viewers saw, episode 5 ended with Romeo Alexander leaving hand-in-hand with Kira Mengistu. His exit left just 12 men heading into this week’s rose ceremony.

This episode starts off with the following women:

Jill Chin, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Brittany Galvin, Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”

Shanae Ankney, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Genevieve Parisi, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Serene Russell, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Lace Morris, Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor”

Victoria Fuller, Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor”

This episode starts off with the following men:

Jacob Rapini, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Brandon Jones, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Justin Glaze, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Logan Palmer, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Andrew Spencer, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Johnny DePhillipo, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Michael Allio, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Casey Woods, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Rodney Mathews, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

James Bonsall, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Aaron Clancy, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Peter Izzo, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

So, who will leave before the rose ceremony? Does Shanae Ankney choose James Bonsall or Logan Palmer? Which men are sent packing? What “bombshell” does Jesse Palmer drop? Here is what you need to know:

Casey Woods & Peter Izzo Leave Before the Rose Ceremony

Not all 12 men will make it to the rose ceremony, with Casey Woods and Peter Izzo saying their goodbyes ahead of time.

This week’s preview teased that one of the guys appears to collapse and an ambulance arrives. According to Reality Steve, Woods “broke his ankle pre-rose ceremony #2, so he was gone before then.”

As for Izzo, he sends himself packing. Reality Steve reported that the man better known as “Pizza Peter” self-eliminates following his ill-fated date with Brittany Galvin in episode 5.

In the trailer for episode 6, Galvin and Izzo appear to be arguing. She tells him, “It’s really funny how men act when they don’t get what they want.”

The confrontation seems to escalate, with Galvin joined by Genevieve Parisi and Jill Chin. He then declares, “B-b-b-buongiorno b******.”

Danielle Maltby Returns to Paradise

After Salley Carson’s short-lived time in Mexico, a new woman arrives on the beach. As the trailer spoiled, Danielle Maltby returns for her second season of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

The nurse competed in the dating competition’s fourth season, first appearing on Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor.”

She is expected to hit it off with Michael Allio after he parted ways with Sierra Jackson last week. ABC teased that one of the men will “find an unexpected spark in a new arrival.” As Reality Steve previously tweeted, the pair leave the season dating.

The Women Hand out the Roses

Going into the second rose ceremony of the season, the women are in charge. After Woods and Izzo’s unexpected exits, only 10 men remain vying for just eight roses.

According to Reality Steve, the following women give their roses to the following men:

Serene Russell to Brandon Jones

Shanae Ankney to Logan Palmer

Victoria Fuller to Johnny DePhillipo

Genevieve Parisi to Aaron Clancy

Lace Morris to Rodney Mathews

Brittany Galvin to Andrew Spencer

Jill Chin to Jacob Rapini

Danielle Maltby to Michael Allio

That means Justin Glaze and James Bonsall are primed to leave Mexico.

The Contestants Are Divided After Jesse Palmer Drops a ‘Bombshell’

The “Bachelor in Paradise” contestants will have their relationships tested in the series’ latest twist.

“Once the sand has settled and the newly formed couples are feeling their love bloom, Jesse Palmer arrives to drop a bombshell announcement that divides the beach like never before,” according to the episode description. “Will these connections be able to weather the storm?”

Similarly to the Casa Amor twist on “Love Island,” the men and women will be separated in what Bachelor Nation is calling “Split Week.” As the trailer reveals, “as one group of women leaves, another group is brought in.”

As “Bachelor in Paradise” announced on Instagram, the five women arriving are:

Kate Gallivan, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Eliza Isichei, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Jessenia Cruz, Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”

Sarah Hamrick, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Florence Alexandra, Seasons 1 and 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise Australia”

What Happens in Episode 7?

“Bachelor in Paradise” is about to be “uprooted,” ABC teases.

“As the women pack their bags and prepare for an uncertain future, five new beach babes dive right in to get to know the men,” according to the description for episode 7. “Later, a wet-and-wild pool party kicks off the first night at the beach; but elsewhere in Mexico, the original women won’t be left alone to worry for long because five new hopeful hunks have made their way to the air-conditioned estate ready to find love.”

As “Bachelor in Paradise” announced on Instagram, the five new men are:

Adam Todd, season 6 of “Bachelorette Australia”

Alex Bordyukov, Rachel Lindsay’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Olu Onajide, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Rick Leach, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Tyler Norris, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

The episode description continues, “The next morning, a wave of dates will send sparks flying for some while others fan their former flames, but who will stay faithful and who will stray?”

READ NEXT: Drew & Jonathan Scott Celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving