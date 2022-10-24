​​‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022 Spoilers for Episode 8

The Split Week twist continues to send shockwaves through “Bachelor in Paradise” in episode 8.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 8 OF “BACHELOR IN PARADISE.”

As viewers last saw, one of the original women returned to the beach looking for answers. Which couples will stay together? Who will unexpectedly leave?

This episode starts with the following women:

Jill Chin, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Brittany Galvin, Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”

Shanae Ankney, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Genevieve Parisi, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Serene Russell, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Lace Morris, Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor”

Victoria Fuller, Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor”

Danielle Maltby, Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor”

Kate Gallivan, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Eliza Isichei, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Jessenia Cruz, Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”

Sarah Hamrick, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Florence Alexandra, Seasons 1 and 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise Australia”

This episode starts with the following men:

Jacob Rapini, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Brandon Jones, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Logan Palmer, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Andrew Spencer, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Johnny DePhillipo, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Michael Allio, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Rodney Mathews, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Aaron Clancy, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Adam Todd, season 6 of “Bachelorette Australia”

Alex Bordyukov, Rachel Lindsay’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Olu Onajide, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Rick Leach, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Tyler Norris, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Here is what you need to know:

Lace Morris Confronts Rodney Mathews

The couples of paradise were separated in the Split Week twist, with the women sent off to stay in an air-conditioned resort. Rodney Mathews and Lace Morris are among the pairs in jeopardy.

In her stead, Mathews went on a date with one of the newcomers, Eliza Isichei.

The 30-year-old admitted, “Being with Eliza just makes me so excited. It’s like just goosebumps and chills. Like, it’s just something that’s so tough to describe. Like, it’s a rare feeling. It’s just so special.”

But as he descended the stairs after their date, he was greeted by Morris who returned to the beach for clarity on their relationship. According to ABC, “As Lace’s surprise visit continues, Rodney confesses to having found a better match.”

The Beachgoers Learn of the New Men

Much to the surprise of the beachgoers, the women were joined by five new men. As ABC teased, “the men are left shocked” after the revelation.

The newcomers revealed last week were:

Adam Todd, season 6 of “Bachelorette Australia”

Alex Bordyukov, Rachel Lindsay’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Olu Onajide, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Rick Leach, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Tyler Norris, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

“Back at the hotel, emotions are higher than ever as Jesse shares some unexpected news which causes some of the women to spiral as they contemplate their relationship status, but Victoria takes advantage of a well-timed date card to explore her options with a hunky new guy,” according to the episode description.

Victoria Fuller ends up on a date with Alex Bordyukov. As she says in this week’s preview, “Alex is everything that anyone would ever want. He’s somebody that I really can see a future with.”

However, as viewers saw last week, Olu Onajide and Rick Leach struggled to develop a connection with any of the women. Reality Steve reported that they were “sent home.”

Sarah Hamrick Leaves Before the Rose Ceremony

Sarah Hamrick’s time in Mexico is short-lived after a death in her family.

The contestant from Clayton Echard’s season arrived at the beach during the Split Week twist. However, Reality Steve reported that she “had to leave the beach because her grandmother died. I believe this was before rose ceremony #3 happened.”

Split Week Tests the Relationships

Not every relationship is going to remain intact by the end of the week.

Jacob Rapini and Jill Chin will go their separate ways after he pursues Kate Gallivan. Speaking of Chin, Rapini says in a promo, “Is she my person? I really don’t think so.”

According to Reality Steve, Gallivan is a likely villain this season. Her relationship with Rapini is short-lived, choosing to date Logan Palmer. Before Split Week, he had a connection with Shanae Ankney. As ABC teased, “Logan [Palmer], torn between several women, declares himself a resident of ‘Geometry Beach.’”

Despite being in the early days of a relationship, both Brittany Galvin and Andrew Spencer have found success with other people.

Galvin develops a quick connection with Tyler Norris. “It felt so right and I just forgot about Andrew,” Galvin said in a promo. “I’m going to take my time getting back.”

Meanwhile, Spencer developed a connection with Jessenia Cruz.

What Happens in Episode 9?

In episode 9, the original men and women finally come face-to-face after the “Split Week” twist.

“Paradise’s original couples reunite on the sand, where each learns if their relationship survived the week apart,” according to the episode description. “Later that same night, the new guys make their grand, rocky entrance to the beach, stirring up more drama. Which couples are safe and who will pack their bags? All will be revealed.”

According to Reality Steve, the couples at this point are:

Brandon Jones and Serene Russell

Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby

Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi

Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller

Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin

Andrew Spencer and Jessenia Cruz

Logan Palmer and Kate Gallivan

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelor’ Winner Welcomes Second Child