​​‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022 Spoilers for Episode 9

It is finally time for the reunion everyone has been waiting for when the original women return to the beach on “Bachelor in Paradise.”

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 8 OF “BACHELOR IN PARADISE.”

After the last rose ceremony, the couples were split up. Five new women joined the men on the beach. Meanwhile, at the air-conditioned resort, the women were surprised with five new men.

The shake-up has proven to be nothing more than a roadblock for some couples, while others imploded. In the last episode, Rodney Mathews said an emotional goodbye to Lace Morris after finding a better connection with Eliza Isichei.

So which couples will survive? Will anyone else unexpectedly leave before a rose ceremony?

The remaining women are:

Jill Chin, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Brittany Galvin, Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”

Shanae Ankney, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Genevieve Parisi, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Serene Russell, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Victoria Fuller, Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor”

Danielle Maltby, Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor”

Kate Gallivan, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Eliza Isichei, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Jessenia Cruz, Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”

Sarah Hamrick, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Florence Alexandra, Seasons 1 and 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise Australia”

The remaining men are:

Jacob Rapini, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Brandon Jones, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Logan Palmer, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Andrew Spencer, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Johnny DePhillipo, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Michael Allio, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Rodney Mathews, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Aaron Clancy, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Adam Todd, season 6 of “Bachelorette Australia”

Alex Bordyukov, Rachel Lindsay’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Tyler Norris, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Here is what you need to know:

The Original Women Return to the Beach

Split Week is over!

“It’s finally time to go back to the beach!” according to the episode description. “Paradise’s original couples reunite on the sand, where each learns if their relationship survived the week apart.”

Some couples will remain unscathed, such as Brandon Jones and Serene Russell and Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi. Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby were excluded from the twist.

In a promo, host Jesse Palmer warns the women ahead of their return, “You are going back to a very different beach.”

Following in the women’s stead are their resort companions. As ABC teased, “Later that same night, the new guys make their grand, rocky entrance to the beach, stirring up more drama. Which couples are safe and who will pack their bags? All will be revealed.”

The last episode saw Palmer send Olu Onajide and Rick Leach packing after not forming a connection with anyone.

Who Will Victoria Fuller Choose?

Victoria Fuller is at the center of a love triangle.

She was going strong with Johnny DePhillipo ahead of Split Week and the two agreed to not pursue any other relationships. But after learning of Lace Morris’ exit, Fuller went on a date with Alex Bordyukov.

It does not seem like DePhillipo is going to take the news well. In the episode preview, he is seen telling Fuller, “All right, it’s over. Do your thing because you obviously want to explore.”

In a confessional, he added, “There really is no future for us.”

The couple is expected to weather the storm, with Reality Steve revealing Fuller and DePhillipo leave the season engaged. As for Bordyukov, viewers will have to wait for his fate at the next rose ceremony.

Brittany Galvin & Andrew Spencer Go Their Separate Ways

Brittany Galvin and Andrew Spencer will each leave Split Week in a relationship, just not with each other. The duo was one of the newer couples when the original women were sent packing, and in their time apart, they each moved forward with other members of Bachelor Nation.

Spencer has paired up with Jessenia Cruz, while Galvin is exploring her connection with Tyler Norris, according to Reality Steve.

Norris “is an amazing person and we have so much in common,” Galvin explained in the last episode. “But at the same time, I just developed this relationship with Andrew. I don’t want to hurt anyone in this process, but, I think my head’s telling me go for Tyler. My heart’s telling me go for Tyler.”

Shanae Ankney Confronts Kate Gallivan

Shanae Ankney has found herself at the center of many love triangles, squares and pentagons throughout the season. Before packing her bags for a resort, she was coupled up with Logan Palmer.

As viewers saw, both Ankney and Palmer explored other relationships during their week of separation. Ankney was interested in Tyler Norris, though he ended up hitting it off with Brittany Galvin. Meanwhile, Palmer was mingling with Sarah Hamrick before redirecting his focus to Kate Gallivan.

The episode promo teased an explosive reunion, with Ankney declaring in a confessional, “The Logan I met before I left was way different than when I came back.”

And it seems the tension is not contained to just the former couple. The preview hints at a confrontation on the beach between Ankney and Gallivan. As someone says in the clip, “Get ready for Pompeii.”

Jill Chin Runs Away Crying

Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini’s reunion will end in tears. As viewers last saw, Rapini used Split Week as an opportunity to pursue Kate Gallivan only for her to instead choose Logan Palmer.

So, what happens when he once again comes face-to-face with Chin?

“To be honest, I kissed her,” he admits to Chin in a promo. He added, “You know how I feel about you.”

But as the clip shows, she runs away in tears. According to Reality Steve, their relationship ends. As he wrote, “Jacob left Jill for Kate.” But since Gallivan ended up with Palmer, Rapini too is expected to leave.

Sarah Hamrick Leaves Paradise

Sarah Hamrick was among the five new women who arrived during the Split Week twist. While she initially sparked a connection with Logan Palmer, he decided to instead pursue Kate Gallivan.

While a fellow beachgoer referred to her as “pissed,” it is actually a death in the family that causes her to leave Mexico.

Reality Steve wrote that she “had to leave the beach because her grandmother died. I believe this was before rose ceremony #3 happened.”

Justin Glaze Returns

The beachgoers will soon see a familiar face – Justin Glaze. Earlier in the season, the runner-up on Katie Thurston’s season explored his connection with Genevieve Parisi and Victoria Fuller. But, he was sent home at the second rose ceremony.

“Justin was eliminated at rose ceremony #2, but he was brought back on after [Split Week] happened and everyone was back on the beach,” according to Reality Steve. “I guess he was interested in Eliza. Not sure why he got to return.”

His return is short-lived, with Reality Steve reporting he is sent home at the next rose ceremony.

Who Else Is Coming to Paradise?

The beach is still open, with at least six more Bachelor Nation stars expected to hit the beach, according to Reality Steve.

The three men expected to arrive in Mexico are:

Hayden Markowitz, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Twins Joey and Justin Young, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

The three women expected to arrive in Mexico are:

Mara Agreat, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Ency Abedin, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Lyndsey Windham, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

