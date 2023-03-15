BIP Alum Is ‘the Happiest Man’ as He Announces Engagement

Ivan Hall is an engaged man! The Bachelor Nation star proposed to his girlfriend, Tailour Roberson, on March 11, 2023, Us Weekly reported.

The 31-year-old shared photos, captured by photographer Kerstin Jenkins, of the rooftop proposal on Instagram. “She said YES!!” he captioned the carousel. “Thanks for making me the happiest man in the world and I can’t wait for what our future holds 🖤”

The newly betrothed couple reconnected after Hall left Bachelor Nation. Fans were first introduced to Hall on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Addams’ season of “The Bachelorette,” getting eliminated after his overnight date. The aeronautical engineer also appeared on season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

“We’ve known each other for a long time and have always ended up finding our way back to each other,” Hall told the outlet. “When she happened to move to Dallas after medical school to work as an anesthesiologist, it felt like we were destined to be together.”

Hall made their relationship Instagram official in March 2022. He told Us Weekly in June 2022 that despite going to different universities, they dated in college.

“I realized that she was not only my best friend, but also the person who made me feel happiest and most fulfilled in life,” the Texas native told Us Weekly. “She supported me through the good times and the bad, and I knew that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her.”

Hall revealed to Us Weekly that he has been plotting the proposal since late last year, turning to their families to help plan the big moment. On Instagram, he revealed he proposed with an engagement ring from the online outlet, Keyzar Jewelry, and a new white Tesla.

Bachelor Nation Celebrated Ivan Hall’s Engagement

Bachelor Nation flooded Hall’s comments with messages of congratulations. One fellow franchise alum, Susie Evans served as the videographer for the engagement. She shared her excitement for the couple, commenting, “So freaking happy for you guys!!! 🙌🔥❤️”

Many of Hall’s costars were among his well-wishers, including Demar Jackson. He wrote, “WE LOVE TO SEE IT! Congrats you two ❤️❤️❤️ can’t wait to celebrate.”

Joe Park, Bennett Jordan, Deandra Kanu, Maurissa Gunn, Abigail Heringer, Natasha Parker, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt were just a few of the other contestants on season 16 of “The Bachelorette” and season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise” to celebrate.

“Smartest thing you did was working to get the government involved as soon as possible,” Thomas Jacobs commented. “Congratulations!!!”

Even Crawley congratulated her former suitor.

Kelley Flanagan was among the others celebrating the news being public. “Congrats!!” she wrote. “I’ve been waiting to see the pictures!! Turns out amazing.”

Ivan Hall Is Excited to Plan the Wedding

Despite just getting engaged, Hall and Roberson are ready to get the ball rolling on their impending nuptials, he revealed to Us Weekly.

“Wedding planning will start soon! We’re both excited to start thinking about the details,” he told the publication. “We haven’t finalized anything yet, but we both have some ideas in mind for the location, theme and overall vibe of the wedding. We just can’t wait to celebrate our love with our friends and family!”

