‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Bartender Wells Adams Weighs in on the Show’s Possible Return

Wells Adams is ready to get behind the bar on Bachelor in Paradise. During a recent appearance on Daily Pop, the franchise’s resident bartender weighed in on the possible return of the show’s tropical iteration.

“I hope to God it happens because it is the most fun show to do,” Adams told hosts Carissa Culiner, Justin Sylvester and Kym Whitley. “And I have the best seat in the house because I just get to watch the dumpster fire burn in front of me. But I think the plan is that they’re going to do it this year.”

Wells Adams Talks "Bachelor" & Wedding Plans With Sarah Hyland | Daily Pop | E! News

Bachelor in Paradise was sidelined in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. With the return of The Bachelor, the franchise is back on schedule.

If it does return, it may look a little different like the most recent seasons of The Bachelorette, filmed at La Quinta Resort and Club near Palm Springs, and The Bachelor, filmed at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania. Bachelor in Paradise typically films in Sayulita, Mexico. As Adams put it, “Whether it’s in Sayulita or a La Quinta, who knows?”

ABC Executive Robert Mills Is Prioritizing the Return of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

ABC Executive Robert Mills recently echoed Adams’ sentiment while speaking with Variety.

“We are hell-bent on figuring out how we make Paradise work,” he told the outlet. “Unless something horrendous happens, I feel very confident that Paradise is coming back on this summer – how and where it’s going to be, it’s still too early to tell.”

With the other shows back on schedule, Mills referred to Bachelor in Paradise’s return as “the most important thing.”

He added, “Even something as silly as Bachelor In Paradise, it really means a lot to people, and we know that, so we will do what we can to get it done.”

Adams Wants to See Katie Thurston on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Amidst rumors that Katie Thurston is set to become the Bachelorette, Adams is holding out hope she will arrive in Paradise.

“I had this whole plan of, like, she was going to come down to Paradise and I was going to make her a drink and I was definitely going to use the vibrator to stir the margarita,” the podcast host told Daily Pop, referencing Thurston’s night one entrance holding a purple vibrator. “And now I’m like, if it’s true, then this doesn’t get to happen!”

Mills has previously stated it is too early to name the cast, but there are some clear frontrunners.

“The silent producer on the show is the audience so we’ll see on Twitter who people say they want to see,” Mills told Variety. “And then also, we’ll look at people who went home too early and were great and didn’t have enough time to shine. Sometimes the pond is really dry — this season will be the opposite case. The pond is overstocked.”

Since the last season of Bachelor in Paradise, two seasons of both The Bachelor and The Bachelor along with The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart will have aired.

Among earlier favorites was Tayshia Adams’ runner-up, Ben Smith, who Mills thinks could be “one of the massive success of Bachelor in Paradise like he will meet his wife there.”

Other names thrown around are Bachelorette rivals Bennett Jordan and Noah Erb and fan-favorites Joe Park and Ivan Hall.

It seems Bachelor winner Hannah Ann Sluss, as well as top-four contender Kelsey Weier, are early frontrunners, along with Natasha Park who co-hosts Bachelor Nation’s Click Bait podcast.

