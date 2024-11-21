Former ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Villain Engaged After ‘Perfect’ Proposal

A former “villain” from “Bachelor in Paradise” is officially off the market. Blake Horstmann has been with former “Love Is Blind” star Giannina Gibelli for quite some time now. They even welcomed their son, Heath, in May. Until now, however, they were not engaged or married.

That has officially changed.

Blake Horstmann Proposed to Giannina Gibelli in Madrid, Spain

On November 20, Horstmann shared photos from his proposal via his Instagram page. The caption read, “So I can kiss you anytime I want.” He tagged the Instagram pages for both the photographer and jeweler Brilliant Earth.

Horstmann’s post contained a handful of shots from a professional photographer who captured the moments perfectly. The couple’s son Heath was included in some of the last pictures Horstmann included.

The Brilliant Earth Instagram page posted several of the engagement photos too. They noted that the ring Horstmann chose for Gibelli was their Versailles engagement ring.

The description of the Versailles engagement ring setting indicates it has “Alternating round and marquise diamonds” that create “an alluring pattern in this chic and distinctive engagement ring.”

The primary diamond is an oval and the ring is gold.

Gibelli commented on the Brilliant Earth Instagram post, indicating, “Honestly this ring is my dream come true.”

The photographer, David Prades, shared the photos via his Instagram Stories and revealed a few tidbits. He is based in Madrid, Spain, and Horstmann and Gibelli were in Madrid vacationing when the former “Bachelor in Paradise” star proposed.

The captions added by Prades were in Spanish. Translated via Google, one indicated it had been a pleasure to meet the couple in Madrid for their special surprise moment.

In another caption, Prades indicated that the proposal was “totally improvised.”

Horstmann also shared some of the pictures via his Instagram Stories. In one, he tagged Madrid’s Parque del Retiro as the spot where he proposed. He noted it was “The best day.”

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Chose the Park for Sentimental Reasons

Horstmann also took to his Instagram Stories to share a bit about the plans for the proposal. He noted that given their careers as influencers, it’s not uncommon to have professional photoshoots set up. Given that, Gibelli didn’t think anything of it.

He noted he had been planning the proposal for a couple of months, and he had been coordinating with her family. There was a bit of a language barrier in getting everything in place, he explained. Ultimately, everything turned out “perfect.”

Gibelli chimed in and talked about how nervous Horstmann was at that moment. She said his hands were shaking and he had the “biggest Blake smile I’ve ever seen in my entire life.”

Once she saw the smile, Gibelli admitted, she knew what was happening.

Horstmann explained he chose the park in Madrid because “It was actually the first place G went after we left filming for ‘All-Star Shore.’ She [probably] thought she would never see me again (ya know showmance bubbles are a thing).”

He continued, “So I thought it would be a special city to do it in because look at us now.”

In addition, Horstmann shared, “She also has family in Madrid so I know we will be in the city a lot and wanted to do it in a place we will one day be back to and show Heath.”

People provided additional details on the ring and the proposal. Horstmann revealed he had been “looking for the perfect ring for over a year,” and he wanted to surprise her with what he chose. His pick of a 4.87-carat lab-grown oval diamond was clearly the right choice.

“She actually said ‘yes’ before I could open the box to show her the ring,” Horstmann admitted.

Horstmann told People, “When she did finally see [the ring], she was breathless and so happy, so that felt really amazing.”