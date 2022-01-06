Blake Horstmann & Giannina Gibelli Are 1 Step Closer to Confirming Their Relationship

Blake Horstmann is trying to keep his new relationship private, but “Bachelor” fans are pretty much like private eyes.

Fans have suspected that the controversial Bachelor nation member has been spending time with “Love is Blind” beauty Giannina Gibelli. Savvy social media picked up on clues that the two recently spent time together in Colorado when comparing photos with similar backgrounds on reality stars’ individual Instagram accounts, according to Us Weekly.

Horstmann and Gibelli both shared pics at a Denver steakhouse and appeared to be at the same residence based on photos shared to their Stories. They also both posed in a fenced yard with snow in the background, as can be seen in the photos below.

Blake Horstmann & Giannina Gibelli Are Taking Things Slow After Spending New Year’s Eve Together

An insider told Us that Horstmann, 32, and Gibelli, 28, are “keeping things private” as they explore a potential romance, but they made things pretty obvious when they both posted New Year’s Eve pics while posing in front of barrels at Mile High Spirits & Distillery in Denver.

A source confirmed to E! News that the reality stars did ring in the New Year together.

“They spent NYE together and have been getting to know each other,” a source close to Horstmann told the outlet. “They have a lot in common due to the fact they are both in the reality TV world and have bonded over their experiences.”

Another source told People that Horstmann and Gibelli are “taking things slow, but [they] seem really happy together.”

Horstmann & Gibelli Both had High-Profile Reality TV Relationships

Both Horstmann and Gibelli have made headlines for their past relationships. Horstmann was the runner-up on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2018, but he made more ruckus when he turned up on “Bachelor in Paradise’’ and got caught in a love triangle with Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Kristina Schulman, and Hannah Godwin as his pre-show hookups came back to haunt him.

While he left “Paradise” a still-single man, in July 2020 Horstmann revealed that he was dating someone new and keeping it “private.” On the “Let’s Talk About It” podcast, he said he was taking the relationship “slow.”

Horstmann also noted that he tends to jump into relationships too fast.

“I do fall fast — I fall hard, I fall fast,” he said on the podcast. “I do go in hard, and either I get scared or she gets scared. So I’m trying to do this one a little bit different.”

As for Gibelli, she found love — and an engagement — with Damian Powers on the first season of Netflix’s “Love is Blind,” but last summer she confirmed they had broken up. In August, Gibelli told Entertainment Tonight that it had been “a couple of months” since her split from Powers.

“I’m officially single,” she told E! News that same month. “I feel really good about it. I’m happy, I’ve been just kind of traveling, living my life, living a nomad life and just seeing where the world is going to take me next.”

READ NEXT: Are Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Moving in Together?