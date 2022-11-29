‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Villain & Girlfriend Make a Big Move

During his time on “Bachelor in Paradise” and “The Bachelorette,” contestant Blake Horstmann struggled to find lasting love. In fact, after appearing in paradise, he became something of a franchise villain. After that, he went in another direction and actually found love. After joining the Paramount+ show “All Star Shore,” Horstmann fell for “Love Is Blind” star Giannina Gibelli, and now the two have taken a big step forward in their relationship.

Here’s what you need to know:

Blake Horstmann Had a Big Question for Giannina Gibelli

Horstmann and Gibelli fell hard for one another when they filmed “All Star Shore.” As Us Weekly shared, they filmed the show in December 2021 but had to keep their romance under wraps for months after taping. Fans from both “Bachelor Nation” and “Love Is Blind” caught onto the pair’s romance very early on, but the pair could not go public until June. They have seemed virtually inseparable for some time now, but until recently, they were not officially living together. Horstmann decided, however, it was time for that to change.

On November 20, the former “Bachelorette” star posted a video on his Instagram page that had fans swooning. The video showed him at his home in Denver, Colorado, and there was a light coat of snow on the lawn. “Alright so this morning I’m going to surprise G and officially ask her to move in with me,” Horstmann teased. In the snow, he stomped out the question asking her to move in, and in his post caption, he jokingly added, “Let’s just all pretend we haven’t basically been living together for 11 months.”

Horstmann then called Gibelli out and told her he had a surprise for her. She initially guessed he was asking her to marry him, but she did not react negatively upon discovering that wasn’t the case. Gibelli did not wait too long to say yes to Horstmann. Later, in a comment on Horstmann’s post, Gibelli joked, “He doesn’t know it but that was me proposing,” of her earlier mention of marriage. He clearly wasn’t all that opposed, as he replied with a couple of laugh-crying emojis.

Gibelli Was Happy to Be ‘Home’

Gibelli had actually teased this big move slightly ahead of Horstmann’s reveal. In a November 19 Instagram post, the former “Love Is Blind” star shared an array of photos showing her with Horstmann at their home. “Honey I’m homeeeeee (officially),” she captioned the post. “She a Colorado girl now,” teased Horstmann in a comment on Gibelli’s post. As the Hollywood Reporter detailed, Gibelli is originally from Venezuela, and lived in Atlanta, Georgia when she did “Love Is Blind.” The revelation Gibelli and Horstmann were officially living together, after dating for nearly a year, prompted co-stars to go wild in the comments sections of their posts.

“Wait I’m cute’d out. I love y’all’s love,” Kaitlyn Bristowe commented on Horstmann’s post.

“Oh my gosh this is the cutest thing!!” declared Gibelli’s co-star Kelly Chase.

“Love you both and so excited to see how quickly there is a surplus of throw pillows and decorations!” teased Elyse Dehlbom, who was on Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor.” She also was Horstmann’s roommate until recently.

Horstmann and Gibelli may not be officially engaged yet, but “Bachelor in Paradise” and “Love Is Blind” fans likely suspect that question will pop up not too far down the road.