Blake Horstmann’s Reality Star Girlfriend Explains Why They Can’t Confirm Relationship Yet

Blake Horstmann had his heart broken by Becca Kufrin on “The Bachelorette,” and he later made a mess of his reputation during a disastrous run on “Bachelor in Paradise,” but he seems to have finally found love with a star from a rival dating franchise.

Following months of speculation, Blake sort of showed his face in an Instagram story photo posted by “Love Is Blind” alum Giannina Gibellii. In the selfie, Giannina partially blocked Blake’s face with her phone, but eagle-eyed fans were quick to figure out who her companion was.

You can see the pic in a Reddit thread here.

Giannina Gibelli Explained Why She Can’t Officially Reveal Her Boyfriend’s Identity

Fans have been wondering why Blake and Giannina have yet to confirm their romance. According to Screenrant, Giannina hinted that the mystery man in her photos can’t be identified due to contractual reasons.

“I can’t officially post him rn, because we did a project together that hasn’t been announced yet,” she revealed on social media, adding that she is “really happy to be sharing these moments together in private for now.”

An insider told People that Blake and Giannina met while filming a competition series for Paramount+ . The outlet noted that Blake, 32, and Giannina, 29, are “dating” and “taking things slow,” but are “really happy together.”

A press release posted by MTV teased the new show, titled” All Star Shore,” which is coming soon to the Paramount+ streaming platform. The competition series will feature 14 of “reality TV’s most iconic stars” from shows including “Jersey Shore,” “Love is Blind,”“Bachelor in Paradise” and more as they vacation at the ultimate shore house in Gran Canaria, Spain, the teaser noted.

Blake & Giannina Aren’t Hiding Their Relationship Very Well

In response to the new photo, fans questioned the couple’s reality TV stint.

‘So is there a rule or not – this must be the most lax contract ever,” one Redditor wrote of Giannina’s pic.

“MTV tends to not care so much about spoiling ‘couple’ stuff. It’s more so if they spoiled the outcome of their show (which wasn’t a dating show) that MTV would likely get p***ed off,” another fan noted.

Blake and Giannina have been teasing fans for months with matching pics from various locales while being careful not to show each other’s faces. Earlier in 2022, the two spent time together in Colorado, as could be seen in photos with similar backgrounds on the reality stars’ individual Instagram accounts, according to Us Weekly.

Horstmann and Gibelli both shared pics from the same Denver steakhouse and they also both posed in a fenced yard with snow in the background. They also made things really obvious with New Year’s Eve photos that showed them separately posing in front of barrels at Mile High Spirits & Distillery in Denver.

A source confirmed to E! News that Blake and Giannina “spent NYE together” and “have a lot in common due to the fact they are both in the reality TV world and have bonded over their experiences.”

More recently, they both shared photos from a trip to Rome.

READ NEXT: Mari Pepin & Kenny Braasch Wedding Update